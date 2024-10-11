A Nigerian author, Olubunmi Familoni, has won the 2024 edition of the NLNG’s $100,000 Literature Prize.
Mr Familoni emerged as the winner on Friday night at the grand finale at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.
As the competition winner, he receives a cash prize of $100,000, equivalent to approximately N159.23 million.
The Nigeria Prize for Literature award alternates among four literary genres: fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. This year, the focus was on children’s literature.
The author made the longlist in 2023 but struck luck in October 2024 when he emerged victorious.
His children’s book, The Road Does Not End, was the lucky charm. He beat two other shortlisted books by Ndidi Chiazo-Eneamor and Uche Peter Umez.
The Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature gave reasons why his book made the final list.
They said, “The Road Does Not End addresses the critical issue of child labour in society. The book explores resilience and human connection themes, emphasising the importance of relationships and the need for continuous self-improvement”.
Obari Gomba won the prize last year for his play Grit.
