The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has detained the proprietors of four private schools in Rivers State in connection with alleged book piracy.

The Director of NCC, Port Harcourt Directorate, Abdul Babatunde, disclosed this to reporters on Friday, shortly after an anti-piracy operation within the GRA, Rumuibekwe; Rumukurusi and East-west Road axis in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

Mr Babatunde said that the suspected pirated books worth N2.5 million were confiscated by the commission during the operation.

He said the raid was carried out to curtail the illicit activities of school proprietors, which affected the book trade.

“The school proprietors, whose schools were visited, are currently undergoing investigation and would be charged to court if the commission can establish a prima facie evidence against them,” he said.

Mr Babatunde said that dealers in pirated books would not have a safe haven within the jurisdiction under his supervision.

He said that protecting and promoting the rights of authors and other investors in the copyright ecosystem was part of the commission’s mandate.

According to him, the NCC Director-General, John Asien, has zero tolerance for piracy and violation of the copyright laws.

Mr Babatunde, therefore, warned school proprietors, booksellers, printers and importers of pirated books to desist from the criminal act.

He also advised the public against patronising pirates, saying that it was a criminal offence to do so.

Mr Babatunde appealed to the public for credible information that could help the commission combat the menace.

(NAN)

