The immediate past Editor of The PUNCH, Dayo Oketola, will present his new book on the evolution of information and communications technology in Nigeria to the public on Tuesday.

The book, ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens,’ will be unveiled at an exaugural lecture to mark the end of Mr Oketola’s time as Editor of The PUNCH and celebrate his nearly 20 years in journalism.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be the special guest speaker at the event, according to a statement by the organisers.

The Head, Media Relations at the NCC, Omoniyi Ibietan, said the Executive Vice Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, will attend the event.

Mr Ibietan described the book as “a consequential work.”

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, and the CEO, MainOne, an Equinix Company, Funke Opeke, have also congratulated the author on the book.

“Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone,” the MainOne boss said, in a letter.

Mr Oketola said the evolution of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, which began with the introduction of GSM in 2001 by Mr Obasanjo, had attracted over $70 billion in investments and created over 500,000 jobs in the country.

He highlighted the bold initiatives that opened the sector to private investment and rapidly transformed it from 450,000 telephone lines before 2001 to a vibrant market.

The book also charts a path for Nigeria to achieve its digital economic potential.

Mr Oketola, who is now a member of the PUNCH Editorial Board, left as editor of the newspaper in June.

While serving as editor, he won the Editor of the Year prize at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) in December 2023. He also led the organisation to win the Newspaper of the Year at the same award ceremony.

Mr Oketola also won the Editor of the Year Award at The Industry Awards 2022. He is a two-time winner of the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards in Johannesburg 2015 and Nairobi 2016, among numerous awards during his illustrious journalism career.

In a statement, Mr Oketola said, “I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of my book. On the same day, I will also be hosting an exaugural lecture to celebrate my tenure as Editor of The PUNCH and nearly 20 years in journalism.”

He described his journalism practice as one that has driven advocacy and impacted different sectors of the economy.

A former Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Michael Ikpoki, will chair the occasion, while the Convener of the Centre for Social Media Research, Akin Olaniyan, will be the book reviewer.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, is listed as the chief host, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Adeyeye Joseph, as the host, and the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, as the co-host.

