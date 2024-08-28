Guinness World Records (GWR) has officially recognised a Nigerian man for completing the “world’s longest marathon reading aloud.”

The 27-year-old Samson Ajao broke the feat, clocking in at 215 hours— reading continuously for nearly nine full days. The World Records body confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ibadan-born, who read aloud for eight days and twenty-three hours, shattered the previous record of 124 hours set by Rysbai Isakov of Kyrgyzstan in 2022.

His achievement contributes to the growing list of Nigerians who have been setting records frequently over the past year, following in the footsteps of Hilda Baci, whose record-breaking cook-a-thon sparked a wave of similar feats.

Journey

The former student union president’s GWR journey began on 6 May, determined to set a world record and revive Nigeria’s declining reading culture.

Mr Ajao commenced his marathon reading session at the Adolak Hotel’s Conference Hall in Osogbo, Osun State. His attempt was met with widespread attention, drawing support from notable figures such as Ngozi Adeleke, the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, and Dipo Eluwole, the Osun State Commissioner for Education.

The Osogbo-born stated that the reading marathon he attempted was not a personal challenge but a cultural statement aimed at promoting literacy and inspiring a new generation of readers. “I wanted to show that reading is still a powerful personal and societal growth tool.

“We have seen people, especially students, bringing books to the programme venue, and they were happy to celebrate with us. I believe I have inspired people, and it will go a long way. I read about 100 books over ten days for 215 hours,” Ajao told Punch after the event.

His selection of over 100 books covering diverse topics ranging from leadership, politics, finance and sales to health and mental wellness reflected his belief in the transformative power of knowledge.

Rigorous challenge

The records body stated, “To achieve this record, the challenger must read aloud continuously from published works, with no more than a 30-second pause between items being read.”

The marathon tested his physical and mental stamina. It was governed by strict GWR rules, which allowed Ajao only five minutes of rest for every hour of reading. These breaks, totalling two hours per day, were the only opportunities he could eat, sleep, use the bathroom, or change his clothes. Even when the hall was empty, Ajao kept reading at night.

Despite the physical and mental strain, the ex-student union leader’s resolve never wavered. “Even when it’s tough, you must get going to meet your target. It was a dream that became a reality, impacting lives with my talent and perseverance. The quote has always inspired me, ‘Readers are leaders.’ I am fulfilled that I am inspiring the young ones, and I hope to see a drastic advancement in our literacy development. I am not doing this for money; I want to put Nigeria on the map,” he shared with NTA News, capturing the spirit that carried him through the challenge.

In preparation for the attempt, the digital creator revealed that he consulted with medical professionals to ensure his body could withstand the intense demands of the marathon.

The 27-year-old said he received advice on which foods and drinks would help preserve his voice and minimise the number of toilet breaks, allowing him to maintain his reading pace.

Support

The May 2024 attempt was more than an individual endeavour; it became a community event that many resonated with. The marathon was live-streamed, attracting viewers from around the world who were eager to support Ajao’s cause.

In Osogbo, locals flocked to the venue to witness the historic moment, including key political figures and educators who recognised the significance of the former student leader’s effort.

After completing the marathon on 15 May, Ajao and his supporters celebrated with a parade through the streets of Osogbo to mark the end of his “extraordinary” journey.

His father said excitedly, “This is the happiest day of my life seeing my son in the Guinness World Record. My family name has been known worldwide.”

Longest marathon record

In their announcement, GWR detailed the thoroughness of the challenge, noting the significance of Mr Ajao’s accomplishment in the context of previous records.

“This record has a rich history, dating back to 1987 when Englishman Adrian Hilton recited the complete works of Shakespeare in a ‘bard-a-thon’ lasting 110 hr 46 min,” the statement read.

Ajao’s 215-hour marathon now stands as one of the longest marathon record attempts in GWR history, surpassed only by DJ Faber Moreira’s 10-day DJ-ing marathon.

GWR praised Ajao for his dedication and the cultural impact of his achievement, noting that his record-breaking feat has inspired his community and set a new benchmark for what can be achieved through determination and perseverance.

Tunde Onakoya, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game, congratulated Ajao on his feat.

