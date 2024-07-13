After months of meticulous adjudication, the Nigeria Prize for Literature announced the longlist of 11 books on Saturday. This year’s $100,000 award is for children’s literature, and 163 entries have been received in this genre.

The Chairperson of the prize advisory board, Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, and a member of the board, Ahmed Yerima, announced the longlist in a video uploaded to NLNG’s official Instagram page.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG to promote and reward excellence in writing, rotates yearly amongst four literary categories: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature.

The award, which has been given since 2004 to honour Nigerian authors’ literary achievements, is known for its transparent assessment process.

The 11 longlisted books include: A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor; Bode’s Birthday Party by Akanni Festus Olaniyi; Grandma and the Moon’s Hidden Secret by Jumoke Verissimo; Mighty Mite and Golden Jewel by Henry Akubuiro; and Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl by Temiloluwa Adeshina.

Others are The Children at the IDP Camp by Olatunbosun Taofeek; The Magic Jalabiya by Ayo Oyeku; The Road does not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi; The Third Side of a Coin by Hyginus Ekwuazi; Village Boy by Anietie Usen; and Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

A shortlist of three is expected in September. The Advisory Board will announce the winner in October.

Obari Gomba, associate dean of humanities at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), won the NLNG’s Nigeria Prize for Literature 2023 with his ‘Grit’, a thought-provoking play.

Before winning the prize in 2023, Gomba’s works were longlisted four times before making it to the finals.

