A former Governor of Ogun State and a distinguished journalist, Olusegun Osoba, will unveil his latest literary work in Lagos on Saturday.

My Life in the Public Eye is a fascinating follow up to the elderstatesman’s celebrated memoir, BATTLELINES: Adventures in Journalism and Politics.

Diamond Publications, publisher of the new title, describes My Life in the Public Eye as a unique book documenting public reactions to BATTLELINES and featuring some of the author’s historic reflections on issues of public interest since 2019.

Diamond Publications says, “Osoba tells the story essentially through the eyes of some leading public intellectuals, such as Ray Ekpu, Reuben Abati, Abdu Rafiu, Bisi Olawunmi, Yakubu Mohammed, Louis Odion, Dele Momodu, Dare Babarinsa, Azuh Arinze, Yinka Fabowale, Dapo Aderinola, and Dele Momodu.”

“As a book of record, My Life in the Public Eye carries probing analyses from Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Dapo Olorunyomi, Sam Akpe, Chido Nwakanma, and Festus Adedayo. It also features the penetrating insights of Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Abdusalam Abubakar (Rtd.), Governor Dapo Abiodun.”

The commentators say the book provides handy measurement of Mr Osoba’s politics and person, and represents a legacy work that enriches existing literature on the makers of the Nigerian state and its media.

