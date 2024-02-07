“Who is this God?” A book written by Paul Bryan- an American author was launched in Nigeria at Antioch Christian Centre Abuja on the 4th of February 2024.

Oscar Amaechina, the president of Afri-mission and Evangelism Network who represented the author introduced the book to the audience and encouraged everyone to read the book to know the God of the Bible holistically, intelectually and empirically.

The book was unveilled by Ubi. I. Ubi and with the help of others, he prayed that whoever reads the book should come to the knowledge of the God of the universe.

The book was distributed to every attendee free of charge and many were happy and promised to read the book and share it with others.

Who is this God? A Handbook for life with Him is a Christian nonfiction book that unravels the confusion to help you discover God’s nature and character. In so doing, it demonstrates how you can develop a personal relationship with Him and grow spiritually.

Paul Bryan in this book stated “There is a pandemic of infectious unbelief in America and the world today! According to 2020 survey, ninety-four percent of adult Americans say knowing the God of the Bible is not important. Instead they have created their own idea of who they want Him to be”.

In his review Mr Amaechina stated, “There are many different narratives of who God is by people who try to define God to suit their brand of Christianity. A holistic definition of God is needed to help us understand who the God of the Bible is. Paul Bryan should be celebrated for coming out with this expository and impactful book that will help global Christians have a paradigm shift from what they believe to the reality of the Christian God.”

Paul Bryan’s passion has been to know God and serve the God of the Bible since he committed his life to Christ 46 years ago. Although he has been in many ministries, he feels his most important contribution to the Christian faith is teaching adults to know God as He truly exists.

He spent his professional career in technology, mainly in management, working for multiple large organizations. He also taught business courses at two universities for several years. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and an MBA. Paul and his wife Linda live in southern Indiana, United states.

