A Nigerian poet, Ololade Ajayi, has launched her new collection of poems titled ‘The Rheavolution’ at the Writers Interactive Network Literary Festival held on the 18th of November with the theme: Evolve.

The Rheavolution is described by the author as her style of ”launching rockets of hope into mental spaces already overcrowded with trauma.”

The piece features the experiences of survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence who shared their stories on the author’s Bibliotherapy podcast ‘DOHS Podcast’ to encourage other survivors of abuse to speak up against abuse and any forms of violence against women and children.

According to Ms Ajayi, The Rheavolution is not just a collection of poetry, it’s a communique between advocates and victims on resisting abuse, a call to arms for budding feminists and activists and a therapeutic approach that explores the power of words to bring about change.

The collection can be found on Amazon and other E-book platforms.

The collection also featured poems written in the author’s Ekiti dialect and the titled poem ‘The Rheavolution’ was written in reminiscence of the youth who died at the toll gate in Lagos in October 2020.

Students from the Bola Ige Memorial High School who are members of Club Therapy, an initiative by the poet’s NGO; the DOHS Cares Foundation, presented a drama on the connection between Gender Based Violence, Menstrual, and Mental Health at the Literary Festival and were inducted into the WIN Young Writers Club.

