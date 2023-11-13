Seasoned performance poet Akeem Lasisi will hold his maiden AFRICAN CITATIONS, an exhibition of poetic tributes, at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The programme slated for 10 December is expected to make a bold statement on the boundless potential of poetry and the versatility of the award-winning poet renowned for his unique performance style.

He also fuses poetry with studio music and videos.

Mr Lasisi had earlier established the utility value of the verse with his works that include ELELETRURE and UDEME, the videos of which enjoy acclaim and have travelled widely on air.

He said AFRICAN CITATIONS will celebrate outstanding values that some personalities and institutions have demonstrated, adding that the theme is ‘Humanity flowing like a River’.

“The idea is to explore more possibilities with poetry,” Mr Lasisi said.

“Over the years, I have built a bank of poetic tributes inspired by different factors but largely based on the subjects’ contributions to advancing humanity. Many of the personalities do not know anyone has dedicated much to them, while a few do. I just feel this is an opportunity to showcase them, celebrate the subjects and expand the frontiers of the poetic form,” he explained.

He added that African Citations has the potential to ignite twists and surprises. He said it is a continuation of what he has always tried to do with his performance and musical poetry.

Mr Lasisi, also the Public Relations Officer at the First Technical University Ibadan, said, “I have had encounters with many people and organisations in the course of my about 30 decades of my performance, journalism and teaching adventures. I have performed poetry at many events.

‘‘I have been commissioned to produce multimedia poetry while I have had cause to admire folks from a distance based on various factors. Some of these have been produced into musical poetry and videos. They have been on air, online, etc. Now, the experimentation will berth in a gallery setting so that it becomes more total.”

