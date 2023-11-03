The Committee for Relevant Art, CORA, promoters of the yearly Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), has called for entries for the 2023 edition of the annual Ken Saro-Wiwa Prize For Book Review.

It is dedicated to the celebration of the life and career of the famous writer and environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who the Nigeria State killed on 10 November 1995.

The Prize encourages reading and engagement of the published text, which is in tandem with the core objective of the CORA and its prime project, the LABAF.

The project is designed to further a vital aim of the CORA and LABAF— deepening the culture of reading and engagement of content of literary works, particularly fiction, drama, poetry and non-fiction –– all the genres where the late author Ken Saro-Wiwa excelled in his illustrious writing career.

A release from the Programme Directorate of the festival highlighted the features and conditions for the Prize on Thursday.

Entries should be a maximum of 1500 words and a minimum of 800 words

Entries must be submitted by noon 10 November 2023 to coralabaf@gmail.com. The competition is open to only those aged 18-25 years.

LABAF 2023

LABAF is a comprehensive seven-day cultural picnic featuring literacy campaign activities that include Reading Sessions, Conversations around Books, book exhibitions, Workshops on Arts and Crafts, Live Music, Drama and Dance performances.

The first three days of the festival feature strictly literary arts activities, including BookTreks, Publishers’ Forum, Writers’ workshop and other engagements with students and youth

The shortlisted entries will be announced on 13 November, the overall winner will be announced on 15 November, and the prize conferment on the winner will be on 17 November at Freedom Park, Lagos.

Prizes will be announced during preparation for the Lagos Book & Art Festival LABAF 2023 –13-19 November. The winner and two runners-up will win prizes in literary materials and tools. The winning review would be widely published in the media and reputable journals.

The theme for the 2023 edition is THE RESET: History and the Darkling Plain, and it is designed to – through written texts and performances in drama, music, poetry, the visual arts, etc. – reflect on the various critical points in the history of Nigeria.

The Festival’s main programme iterations include conversations around ideas contained in the books of the festival – relevant to the festival’s theme.

Others are Readings, Reviews and sessions on Writing and Publishing; Exhibitions of Books and Visual Arts; Workshops and Mentoring Sessions for young people; Performances in Poetry, Drama, Music and Dance, etc.

Also, arthouse celebrations of eminent artistes and culture workers who have registered their names and footprints in the cause of nation-building – the idea is to set them up as role models for both old and young people – to inspire hope, motivate them to aspire to more significant accomplishments in their chosen careers or vocations.

CORA

CORA is an art advocacy group consisting of artists, art enthusiasts, art promoters and art writers committed to the flowering of all the contemporary arts of the Nigerian and African people. It has organised, every year since 1999, the Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), critically described as ‘the biggest Culture picnic on the African continent.’

