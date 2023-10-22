When you first encounter the title of Lola Fabowale’s poetry collection, ‘Nostalgia and Tears F’Orile,’ what comes to mind is the English proverb, ‘East or west, home is the best’.

It is a proverb brought to light by English writer Walter Keating Kelly, credited for first putting it into print in his collection of foreign proverbs published in 1859 (1).

Dreams about her homeland dominated the collection by the ‘abrodian’ (2) writer. She may have left Nigeria aeons ago, but Nigeria did not leave her. Even in faraway Canada, concerns for her homeland still haunt her, as we see in the poem, ‘Rule of Law (1)’:

“Nigeria’s has had enough judges

Who call pilots’ drivers’

We want no more agriculture ministers

Or their clueless minions

Poor at adjudge market prices

“We are tired of proud presidents

Who relish titles above coherence

We want no more Deputy Police Inspectors

Who run drug cartels in the pretence they design

Fashion for rings lords – hushing puppies!..” (Page 36).

The title of Lola’s collection is instructive. “Nostalgia and Tears F’Orile”. The dictionary defines nostalgia as “a longing for home or familiar surroundings; homesickness.” (3).

While we all know what tears are, we also know that sadness, tragedy, pain, and other unpleasant experiences make us cry and shed tears.

F’Orile, the last word in the title, is an abbreviation of the Yoruba phrase “Fun Orile”. The ‘F’ in F’Orile can also mean ‘for’ Orile. Orile means fatherland in Yoruba.

So, taken together, we can see from the title that the author, having migrated to a faraway foreign land after gaining adulthood in her fatherland, feels a longing and homesickness for her fatherland.

Still, it’s not the nostalgia that makes her shed tears for her land of birth but the sufferings, the insecurity, the wantonness of our leaders, and the lost opportunities, as depicted in the part of the poem quoted above.

The cover illustration of the book is just as instructive as the title. It shows a silhouette of a black woman and a white man backing each other. This indicates some of the contents of the book, as some of the poems are about her love entanglements with a white man, the inevitable clash of cultures, and the dehumanisation of black people by the whites.

Three-part collection

The collection is divided into three parts – A, B, and C. Section A deals with relationships – between the West and Africa, between friends, between siblings, children and parents, and between lovers. Section B talks about Nigeria’s many ills and compares her birthplace to Canada, her adopted home, and her life in Nigeria. In section C, the author sings about life in Canada generally, the bitter winters, the summers, the breathtaking topography, and racism.

Despite the long distance separating her from her family in Nigeria, the author certainly holds them dear as she pays homage to her mother and brother. When I read the poem “Opomulero” (a Yoruba word meaning, ‘pillar’ or ‘one who holds the fort’), I couldn’t help but smile that Lola must be writing about my good friend Yinka Fabowale, her brother. Hear her:

“My son is full of questions, unceasing

When he asks: ‘What does love look like?’

I take out your picture and hold it aloft.

Or, if he enquires after loyalty

I find myself thinking of you, and that

Constancy of yours that never sags.

‘Tell me about creativity’, he might say;

Then I recount how you infuse life into words-

Even worn, trite, hackneyed ones-…

Your name, OYEYINKA-

Glory, honour, and nobility surround me-

Cuts through my challenges as hot knife sears butter”…

Apart from “Opomulero”, Lola also dedicates a second poem, “The Exception Calls the Shot”, to her brother. In contrast, in “Yetunde”, the only poem in the collection written in Creole/pidgin, she talks about ‘pickinina’, her friend’s precocious daughter, who, “With those them big eyes/Wey una turn insa deep/A no say una be hiya bifor, abi?” The child is so wise for her age that the poet is convinced she must be a reincarnation along her parent’ bloodline: “U dey turn dem hot rags/Lak for mi Mama wen she don get bele…” The refrain, “A know una bi hiya bifor (You have been here before)”, runs through every ten stanzas of the poem.

Lyrical

Many of the poems in this anthology are lyrical, and one of the most lyrical is “Alade hu’wo (Alade has horns)”. It’s a story of friendship and perceived betrayal. Alade, who has horns on his head like a cow’s, always wears a cap, and nobody knows he has horns except his most intimate friend to whom he revealed the secret, extracting a promise never to disclose it to another living being. But the secret leaked. If you want to find out whether Alade’s friend betrayed him, I would like you to get a copy of the book and read the poem. The refrain in the poem, which is one of the longest in the collection, “Alade hu’wo…” is also the poem’s title.

READ ALSO:

In Section B, where we have “Rule of Law, (I) & (II), which has been quoted above, and “Anni horibbiles vel fertilises I, II & III”, “Insecurity”, “Nepa o!”, “ingratitude”, “Excuses”, etc. – all talk about the ills of society, particularly the Nigerian society. But the section is not just about the ills that ail Nigeria; in “Beyond Bothered at the Border”, the author talks about the brutal killing of black immigrants by racist Moroccan border guards.

In Section C, Lola reveals that there may be many ills bedevilling Nigeria, but it’s not eldorado in Canada. In the opening poem of this section, the author writes, “Cars parked, rows after rows in an open lot/All gummed up with wet snow hardened into ice.” Other poems in this section, like “Eyesore” and “Winter in Ottawa”, talk about the challenges of living in Canada.

More Insights

Altogether, there are 38 poems in the 92-page book. Section A has ten poems; Section B has 14 poems; Section C has 13 poems and one bonus poem at the end. Some poems included words, phrases, or sentences in the author’s native Yoruba language. At the same time, one was written in pidgin English, a language widely spoken throughout the parts of West Africa colonised by the British.

Lola employed all known poetic devices to garnish her poems. Talk about rhythm – some of the poems read like songs. Many of her lines rhymed in many of the poems; some of the poems come in three stanzas, some in four, some in five, and some of the stanzas do not rhyme.

It’s hard to believe that “Nostalgia and Tears F’Orile” is Lola’s first published collection because of her mastery of the poems. She wrote like a master of the genre rather than a debutante. The book shows great promise, and one cannot help but look forward to the author’s following collection.

This work is a good candidate for the Nigeria Prize for Literature (Nigeria’s most prestigious literary award, won by Dr Obari Gomba this year for drama).

The book, published by the renowned Ibadan-based publisher Kraft Books Limited under its Kraftgriots series, is beautiful. The professionalism of the publishers shines through the production of the book. However, the editing could be more flawless.

For example, the last line in the poem’s third stanza, “Deft treads”, on page 14 should have read “No child of His ever stumbles”. The ‘s’ in stumble is missing. Also, on page 30, the second to the last line of the fifth stanza in the poem, “The thirst of a crush”, should read, “Regale you with tales of ijapa and kolokolo-“, not “Regal”. Another error spotted is on page 36 in the poem, “Rule of Law (I)”. The word ‘adjudge’ in the last line of the first stanza should read ‘adjudging.’

On page 58, in the poem “Dragon’s Den”, the words in lines 3 and 4 should read armed (line 3), not harmed, and scour, not score. But overall, the production and editing quality is very high, as should be expected from Book Kraft.

