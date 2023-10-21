Niyi Osundare, emeritus distinguished Professor at the University of New Orleans, USA, and multiple award-winning poet, was in Nigeria earlier this year and gave a keynote lecture at the inauguration of the Nigerian chapter of the Professor Tejumola Olaniyan Foundation.

At the event, in memory of the seasoned Nigerian scholar who passed away while teaching abroad, Mr Osundare spoke on young Nigerian writers’ preference to be published and recognised abroad and, conversely, disdain for the local publishing industry and literary awards.

The talk also examined the implications of the widely ramified perspectives on the vexatious brain drain or ‘Japa’ question.

The National Merit Award winner, who has just had his poetry translated into Korean language and is billed to speak at two conferences, one of them in Paju, also called The Book City of Korea in October, sheds more light on the issues in a sideline interview with Yinka Fabowale.

Excerpts:

Yinka Fabowale: Can you address complaints about our publishers’ attitude regarding perceived dishonesty and lack of adequate promotion of authors and their works?

Niyi Osundare: I am being candid here and not judging those complaining. They have a right to complain because of the environment that we are in. But I am telling you, they should not throw away the baby with the bath water. The way the situation is today in Nigeria, you have to be careful not to allow cynicism and the attendant pessimism to smother the lingering sun in our sky. Yes, we have Nigerians who live abroad and have made it in the literary field, but they are still few, far too few, considering our population of 250 million people (Or how many did they say we were?)

Yes, they have won recognition because they are abroad (and sound), and they have earned their laurels. Look, that is good for our literature. But the point I am making is that Nigeria is not the wasteland, the hell to flee at all cost, as some people have been making it out to be. I’m also saying that the few stars that have made it abroad do not total up to the Nigerian galaxy. As I mentioned above, there are many, many that have faded away with their dreams. Botched dreams, false hopes: the actual consequences of japa/janun (bolt away/bolt in vain). America is not waiting there; Europe is not waiting for you to ride in and pluck the prize.

Also worth considering is the price you pay to get your book published abroad: the pressure by literary agents, brand-makers, image curators, and salespersons; the editorial impasse that often occurs when the foreign publisher and the African writer do not know how to reach a compromise regarding the retention or otherwise of ‘exotic’ African contents in work; the privileging of the taste and preference of the foreign audience in the resolution of this and other challenges, the problems of publicity of the published work and politics of visibility of the author.

To put it bluntly and honestly, certain truths about the African condition prompt the rejection slip from the foreign publisher with a close eye on the bottom line dictated by the book-buying public and the so-called market forces.

More so in this age of the Critical Race Theory (CRT) phobia, book banning, and resurgent illiberalism.

Yinka Fabowale: What are some of the challenges confronting African writers?

Niyi Osundare: As an African writer, you are in endless search for that foreign publisher that would publish your work without de-Africanizing its content and who would not get the book to remain soon after its publication.

A friend spent seven years writing a novel about the same period, looking for the right publisher. Virtually all the assessors praised the manuscript to the high heavens, but the book took so long to find a publisher because of the author’s insistence on keeping some parts the publisher would rather throw away. This author is one of Africa’s best writers.

Nigerian publishers are unknown for their efficiency and honesty, but it is NOT ALL.

Dark as the sky may look, silver linings are in the clouds. About two months ago, one of these publishers sent me his new Micere Mugo, Soyinka, and Irele books. Before that, he had published a ground-breaking book, edited by Dele Jegede and Aderonke Adesanya, on Akinola Lasekan, a genuinely remarkable Nigerian painter, graphic artist, cartoonist, and cultural activist.

The quality of his work so moved me that I was glad to send him a note of appreciation and gratitude. There are a few other Nigerian publishers whose products would hold their own anywhere in the world.

One significant point people forget or decide not to remember is the problem of accessibility of African books published abroad, far from the sources of their inspiration and the relevance of their contents.

That affordability further compounds the issue of accessibility. With the crippling devaluation of African currencies and the atrociously unfavourable exchange rates between African currencies and those of the dominant global economy and finance players, book-buying in Africa is in the zone of zero necessity.

Right now, in Nigeria, with the recent tumbling of the national currency, it will take the entire monthly salary of a low-wage worker to buy an imported novel or collection of poems. That is, if the books are available at all.

Not even Nigerian university libraries or high research institutes can stock their shelves with books from foreign sources. Some people have taken to pirating or massive photocopying to bail themselves out of this terrible situation. I was a personal victim-witness of this in Nigeria in late July this year when a postgraduate student working on my poetry desperately needed one of my books published in the U.S.

He approached me for assistance, but I couldn’t help because I had exhausted all the 12 copies I brought from the U.S. on my flight to Nigeria. The very painful ‘solution’ is that this student had to borrow the copy I had gifted one of my colleagues at the University of Ibadan and photocopy the entire book! Do you see how desperate situations force people to violate the “fair use” rule? When I mentioned this situation to another colleague with pain in my voice, he just shrugged it off as one of those things.

Getting published abroad can only solve a few of our publishing problems while creating others. This kind of situation causes the prevalence of illiteracy in Nigeria/Africa. And therein lies the root of our recalcitrant underdevelopment.

Yinka Fabowale: You have always been unsparing of African political leadership whose ineptitude and corruption you blame for the ‘Japa’ syndrome that has continued to drain and impoverish the continent of quality human resources needed for its growth. How can we get these leaders, who view the brain drain as a positive contribution to national development given the vast chunk of remittances from their nationals abroad contribute to the national economy, to appreciate that?

Niyi Osundare: Yes, you have asked the question and answered it simultaneously briefly. Seek ye the political kingdom, and other things shall be added unto thee. We have yet to have any countries in Africa, so we have no literary culture in the real sense of the word. How many African rulers, yes, rulers, for I do not call them leaders; how many African rulers read? And what kind of stuff do they read? Time there, the African leadership cadre comprised some men and women who were unafraid of the book and were not hostile to the idea. Remember people like Nwalimu Julius Nyerere and his impact in Tanzania, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, and the young Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, who often spoke like a philosopher king whose mind was tempered by music and ideas. Agostinho Neto, the founding president of Angola, was himself a poet. Of course, we remember Nelson Mandela, leader, lawyer and humanist thinker. These are leaders who know and cherish the value of education. People you can argue with and talk with; people who love books because they read and write books themselves. So, intellectually, they are one with us.

What will you tell Bokassa about books, Mobutu, Sani Abacha, or Samuel Doe? When last did Ex-President Buhari read a book? I am pointing out that African rulers have yet to make Africa habitable. People are running away, searching for the so-called greener pastures. You will remember the title of my keynote at the Teju Olaniyan Foundation ceremony, “Japa/Janu”.

I added the word ‘Janu’, which means “to fall out and get lost, ” because I want to open our eyes and minds to the other side of the diaspora story and tell us that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Brain drain is what we call it here in Nigeria, and brain gain is what they call it in Europe and America. I’m sure these two places always wonder: why does Africa come so cheap?

Here is a cutting from The Punch Monday, July 10 2023, on the cost of living. Because of our terrible economic situation, more Nigerians join the Japa train as our hardship worsens. I am quoting from page 2 of The Punch of 10 July 2023.

From 2017 to 2022, 57,000 Nigerian professionals japa’ed from Nigeria to the UK. From 2015 to 2021, 28,350 Nigerians left here for Canada. From 2015 -2022, 128,770 students left Nigeria for the UK.

And you can be sure that none of them will be willing to return. Simply incalculable, the loss in all this to Nigeria. From 2015-2022, Nigeria lost 6,068 doctors to emigration. This country has one of the lowest doctor-to-citizen ratios in the world.

Resident doctors are on strike; they have been on strike for so long, but nobody is attending to their grievances. Like their counterparts in many other parts of Africa, Nigerian rulers place no value on human welfare.

That is why they steal and squander funds meant for development, throwing us all into medieval darkness. How do we explain the fact that even in this second half of the 21st century, we are still beleaguered by power and internet outages, lack of water for basic needs, lack of adequate shelter, poor or non-existent medicare, death-trap roads, and abject poverty in a country ruled by a bloated billionaire?

Add to these the chronic insecurity of life and property and a phenomenally low life expectancy. How would anyone not seek every possible – or impossible – way to escape from this hell?

Yinka Fabowale: You differentiated the diaspora as being of various kinds – the Jews, the Asians, the Africans, etc. Is ours profitable or negative as some others?

Niyi Osundare: Recently, we had what they called Nigeria in Diaspora Gala Night. I could not believe it. The Nigerian government brought people from Europe, America, and whatever foreign land they were and titillated them with a grand gala! I said to myself: well, at least our government realises the quality of these diasporans.

But who drove them away from this country in the first instance? Whose foul policies made it impossible for them to put their vast and varied talents and expertise to the service of their needy motherland?

Who/where are the perpetrators of the countless acts of frustration and disablement that drove these worthy Nigerians into the hands of foreign employers?

For goodness sake, consider that medical miracle performed by Dr. Oluleye on account of his genius and the phenomenal instrumentality of America’s medical science.

By now, he would have been able to carry out that feat at the University Teaching Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, if that hospital had been allowed to continue on the scale of development it had achieved in the 1960s and 1970s when it was in the happy league of the best of its kind in the Commonwealth, and one of the most respected in the world.

But Nigeria’s rulers arrested the UCH dream, stunted its growth, and thwarted its soar for excellence. Yes, the same rulers who squander our money on medical tourism in every advanced corner of the world.

The rhetorical question concerning the diaspora movement is: why do Nigerian diasporans go and never return? As I said at the Olaniyan lecture, the diaspora movement is, generally, a tripodal phenomenon: Departure, Arrival, and Return. (The work of Professor MJC Echeruo, the renowned scholar and teacher, on this categorisation is more than worth reading).

Of all the other diaspora groups I know, Jewish, Irish, and Asian, the one that violates the third leg (Return) most flagrantly is the African. And the reasons are all over this interview – and my studies on the Nigerian diaspora.

Time there was when the home call was urgent and persistent. As students in the U.S. and Canada in those days, you spoke with patriotic confidence about our ‘native land to damned people who thought or said you were there because you had nowhere else to go’.

You were always in a hurry to complete your education in good time and dash back to Nigeria with a precious diploma that guaranteed you a decent job and respect when you landed in Nigeria.

And straight on, you could serve Nigeria with the valuable education you brought home and many other aspects of your North American experience. But that was when the Nigerian economy was strong, the naira was impregnable, and when Nigeria spoke, the world listened.

That was when the home was haven; now it is hell. Or, to put it in the Tutuolan way, home has become an “unreturnable land” of pain.

When European slave traders came across the Atlantic four centuries ago, they had to force millions of Africans onto their ships on voyages of hell, leading them to eternal slavery, which took away their human dignity. Today, thousands of Africans are dying to get onboard the current equivalent of those ships in a desperate bid to escape the hell the African home has become.

Those not bound for the Atlantic crossing are swarming across the Sahara Passage, where many perish on their way to Libya, then to the Mediterranean Sea, where hundreds have drowned, some women with babies strapped to their backs. All in their desperate bid to get to Europe by any means necessary – and unnecessary.

And then you ask: how a country/continent can hope to develop when some of its best brains are being forced into exile? The Japa syndrome is one of Africa’s current malignant afflictions. Are African rulers thinking about what to do about it? For goodness sake, what do our rulers talk about when they gather together as the African Union?

In many African countries, the past is better than the present. We must all strive to ensure that this horrible present is not better than our future.

