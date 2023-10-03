A University of Calabar undergraduate, Daniel Aiguokhian, has begun his Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for marathon fiction and nonfiction writing.

The record has never been set nor is it currently held by anyone.

Mr Aiguokhian started his seven-day write-a-thon challenge on the 1st of October and is expected to end on the 8th of October.

This attempt would see him write for seven days and 20 hours, with only seven hours of rest time and 10 minutes for himself each day.

During the marathon writing session, Aiguokhian will write and produce two books each day, one on fiction and the other on non-fiction.

So far, he has written six books already with different book titles and a minimum of 30 pages for each.

Write-a-thon

He is currently on his seventh book; he has been writing for the past 38 hours as of press time.

The 300-level philosophy undergraduate is not using his voice to write, only his hands and paper. His phone is kept far away from him, with a team of people handling all his social media accounts.

The event is being live-streamed on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

At the end of the event, Aiguokhian, through his dedication, hopes to achieve the remarkable feat and set a new Guinness World Record.

He says he will write eight fiction books, and eight nonfiction books. He will produce two books each 24 hours with a minimum of 25 pages each, and a minimum total of 400 pages within 188 hours.

“My goal of doing this is to change the narrative of Nigeria and Africa by others, to tell the world that anything is possible if only you give yourself to it and also to appreciate the works and creativity of writers globally’’ he noted.

The 188-hour writing challenge is ongoing at the University of Calabar premises.

As of press time, Aiguokhian has clocked approximately 38 hours in and counting.

The Hilda Bacci effect

Before this write-a-hon challenge, numerous Nigerians revealed how Hilda Baci’s Guinness World record inspired them.

Notably, Chef Dammy, a Federal University Ado-Ekiti undergraduate, started her cooking marathon on 9 June.

She reportedly broke the record on 13 June and continued to meet her target of 120 hours of cook-a-thon done by an individual.

Also joining the race, Chef Temitope announced his plans to host his Cook-a-thon event for an individual’s most extended cooking hours.

The event scheduled for 1st November 2023 would see the ambitious chef cook nonstop for 140 hours.

A famous comedian and actor, Woli Arole, also revealed plans to break the record for the most extended hours of prayer at 5,000 hours.

The 33-year-old comedian, via his Instagram handle, said he planned to set a new Guinness World Record for the “longest prayer session.”

Also, a digital artist identified as Oyinlola announced her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in October 2023.

An Ekiti State University lecturer, Joshua Hassan, joined the World Records race by announcing his “Aca-a-thon’ event, which surfaced on social media.

GWR Warning

On 12 July, overwhelmed by the numerous record-a-thons by Nigerians, the Guinness World Records (GWR) asked them to go easy on the attempts.

GWR made the cautionary remark during a Twitter exchange with a Nigerian who tweeted at them to inform them about her intentions to attempt two record-breaking feats.

Love Ajoke wrote, “I’m coming with the Idea-a-thon and puff-a-thon titles. Get ready!

GWR replied, “Please, enough with the record-a-thons.

The warning comes days after the world record body advised Nigerians to apply for confirmation before breaking any record.

After completing her 100-hour cook-a-thon challenge in May, many inspired young Nigerians caught the Hilda Baci syndrome and started their incessant record-breaking attempts.

From Chef Dammy’s Cook-a-thon to a massage-a-thon which ended abruptly, it was an endless list.

