Former President Muhammadu Buhari has highlighted the significant relevance of Femi Adesina’s book on ‘software’ of the past administration.

Mr Buhari made the remarks in a forward in Mr Adesina’s yet-to-be-published book “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity.”

Mr Adesina, a Nigerian journalist, worked with the ex-president as the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity during his eight-year administration from 2015 to 2023.

Mr Buhari, in the forward, hailed Mr Adesina’s effort to put the book together.

He said the book, which revolves around their administration, deserved to be put out by the journalist.

“If anyone qualifies to write about our service to our country for eight years (2015 -2023), Femi Adeshina does because he was there from the beginning to the end.

“It is one way to combat revisionism and set records straight. A country must have records to protect its history.”

The ex-president expressed his gratitude towards Mr Adesina for considering it worthy of documenting their administration in a book, particularly honouring him with the foreword.

“I am pretty glad that Adesina has asked me to write the foreword to this book. It is the least I could do for a loyal aide who gave all to serve me and serve the country. I salute his dedication, patriotism, and steadfastness.”

About the book

Aside from the released foreword, which captured Mr Buhari’s notes, not much detail is known about the forthcoming book by Mr Adesina.

The crux of the book, from its title, aims to chronicle the experiences, stories and facts revolving around Buhari’s eight years of administration.

Admonishing the book, the ex-president noted that Mr Adesina is writing about “software” and not “hardware” of his administration.

He noted that the book would reveal hidden details about his time that many Nigerians didn’t see beyond the surface.

“It is exciting. Yes, he sat with me many times both in the office and at home, and so he heard and observed many things not generally known.”

He commended his special aide’s attentiveness to details, saying, ” I am impressed by his memory and sense of duty.”

“Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity” is a book I’m delighted to read. I believe those who read it will find much more pleasure through this very stimulating and detailed memoir.”

The former president further appreciated Mr Adesina’s service not just to him as a president but to the country at large.

About the Author

Mr Adesina started his career in journalism as a writer for Radio Lagos, and he later joined Vanguard Newspapers.

Mr Adesina, who won the Editor of the Year in 2007 at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards, wrote for Vanguard Newspapers and National Concord Newspapers before joining The Sun Newspaper, where he became editor-in-chief.

He also served two years as president of the Nigerian Board of editors. Although re-elected for a second term as Guild president, Adesina stepped down after receiving his government appointment.

He also stepped down as editor-in-chief of The Sun. In 2015, Mr Adesina was sworn in as a special adviser on media and publicity to President Buhari.

After the tenure of his service to the former president, he recently resumed as the executive vice chairman of The Sun Newspapers.

