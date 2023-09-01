An award-winning UK-based Nigerian poet, Gboyega Odubanjo, has been reported missing in Northamptonshire, UK.

Mr Odubanjo has been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Northamptonshire police recently made this known via a Twitter post.

While search efforts continue, the Northamptonshire police say they have recovered a body.

However, the Northamptonshire police said that while formal identification has not occurred, Mr Odubanjo’s family has been informed and supported by specially trained officers.

Disappearance

According to the Northamptonshire police report, the 27-year-old was last seen attending the Shambala festival in the Kelmarsh area of Northamptonshire.

He was scheduled to perform a reading at the festival on Sunday but has yet to arrive for his performance, leading to concerns.

He was last seen at the event around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the police report, Mr Odubanjo was last seen wearing a beige bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black clothing underneath, black trousers and dark-coloured shoes.

The Northamptonshire police launched a search operation, and in a recent statement, the Northamptonshire police said a body had been found during the search for Mr Odubanjo.

The police statement

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said, “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public not to contact them and respect their privacy.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and the specialist search-trained officers from other forces who supported our efforts.

“We would also like to thank all those who have supported our investigation by speaking to officers or getting in touch with information.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”

Northamptonshire Police added the search involved specially trained dogs, a dive team and volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

Mr Odubanjo’s pamphlet, ‘Aunty Uncle Poems’, won the Poetry Business New Poets prize 2020.

He is currently studying for a PhD in creative writing at the University of Hertfordshire, and he was also the recipient of an Eric Gregory award from the Society of Authors and a Michael Marks pamphlet award.

His works have appeared in publications such as The Guardian, The Poetry Review and New Statesman, and his second collection is due to be published soon.

