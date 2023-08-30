A Nigerian beauty entrepreneur, Stella Ndekile, the founder and CEO of Nuban Beauty and St Nika Apparel, a clothing line for women, has shared some trade secrets for other young entrepreneurs on charting their path to success.

Mrs Ndekile, a Medical Laboratory scientist-turned-entrepreneur, shared nuggets and her accomplishments in the beauty industry at a reading event to celebrate the launch of her debut book, “Success Uncharted”, held in Lagos on Saturday.

Attendees included the Relationship manager Zenith Bank Plc, Delta State, Nneka Nnebuzor, Nollywood stylist Yolanda Okereke, BellaNaija fashion journalist Mary Edhoro, and aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals, and beauty enthusiasts.

The book chronicles the author’s humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in the Nigerian beauty industry.

She told the audience that the book answers questions that budding entrepreneurs ask about becoming successful in the beauty industry.

Sharing some of the secrets to a successful business, she cautioned against starting a business for business’ sake.

She said, “Please don’t start a business because everybody is doing it, and it looks lucrative. Start a business because you are passionate about it.

”I say passion because, at the beginning, it will not be easy, or your passion keeps you going. Start a business because you are solving a problem; if you are not solving a problem, nobody will give you money for whatever you are selling.”

Challenges

She only recounted the challenges she faced but shared the pivotal moments that shaped her trajectory.

“My first experience with life hitting my business card was my first exhibition at the Lagos Makeup Fair in December 2015. While running the business alongside my day job, I requested my annual leave and used the time to prepare for the exhibition.

“ I borrowed about N500,000 from a cooperative society I belonged to and bought products I thought we needed for the exhibition. I showed up at the exhibition with the brand name Stellar Makeovers, but by the time the event ended, all I had to show for my effort was N30,000,” she recalled.

The mother-of-four also admonished young entrepreneurs to explore social media as her brand ‘Nuban Beauty’ had over 30 distributors nationwide before they had a physical store.

The book

Mrs Ndekile’s book delves into her unique approach to success – encouraging individuals to venture into uncharted territory and embrace uncertainty.

The 13-chapter book offers a refreshing perspective on navigating challenges, taking calculated risks, harnessing creativity to carve out a unique path to success, and the need for team building and mentorship.

The book mirrors the author’s experience and provides an evaluation exercise after each chapter to enable readers to chart their path to success.

Beauty Industry and Stereotypes

Mrs Ndekile also called on financial institutions and other organisations to discover the large market in the beauty industry and start taking beauty entrepreneurs seriously.

She said, “I have had to be in an environment where people don’t take me seriously because it is beauty. When I introduce myself, they would say ‘tiro’, and in my head, I am like, really, before this, I was a Med-lab scientist, and I can meet you in any board room. We have serious conversations, so there is a lot of conversation behind people taking the beauty industry seriously. Even bank institutions are not taking us seriously because they feel it is just the makeup and beauty industry.

“They forget that one of the richest companies in the world, the LVHM, and what gave them money is beauty and cosmetics. I wish people would open their eyes to the potential of the beauty market because the reason why International brands have their eyes on the Nigerian market is because we have the numbers. You can’t stop women from being beautiful, and it’s either you join the bandwagon because you can’t stop women from being beautiful.”

The event also featured a free make-up tutorial and a networking platform. Also, guests went home with a signed copy of the new book.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

