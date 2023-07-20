A talented young best-selling Nigerian author, Munachi Mbonu, has launched her newest book, PEARL, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos.

Convened by her and hosted by compere and news anchor at News Central Olive Emodi, the event provided a platform to unveil Nigeria’s first book clubhouse, www.mmbonu.com and introduce the author’s latest work to the public.

The author told PREMIUM TIMES that her latest work delves into themes of identity, self-discovery, mental health and resilience.

She expressed a desire for PEARL to captivate readers with its compelling narrative and thought-provoking exploration of the human experience.

The media conversation welcomed a diverse audience from students and teachers to parents, business leaders of national institutions and esteemed guests from various fields.

Ms Mbonu, who has an unwavering passion for crafting captivating African stories infused with indigenous content, embarked on her literary odyssey, publishing her first two books: ‘Concealed’ and ‘Chidubem: The Child of Destiny,’ in 2017 at the Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

She was 10.

The highlight of the day was witnessing the enthusiasm and excitement of the Kehsam School, Agungi Lagos students, as they listened to the author speak while experiencing her dedication to nurturing a love for reading.

With support from Amida Foundation, these young minds witnessed the book clubhouse unveil and received copies.

Remarks

At the gathering, legendary actress Joke Jacobs, known for her captivating performances, read from PEARL and shared insights on the platform’s significance.

Joke, who immersed herself in the folklore segment while creating the book clubhouse, said the online book clubhouse is a remarkable initiative providing a platform for storytelling, preserving our cultural heritage, and fostering a love for reading. I am honoured to participate in this transformative endeavour’.

She lamented the decline in reading culture among children because of social media and societal influences. She says this is why they take to social vices like drug abuse and addiction.

‘‘Parents need to recall the old days of tales by the moonlight by reading stories to their wards regularly because these stories, aside from adhering to reading and writing, impact their lifestyles and behaviour. Parents can reduce their children’s screen time and encourage reading culture in them. Children who choose an interest in reading and writing at an early stage have a low tendency to be drug addicts,’’ she said.

Other speakers at the event included the Marketing Manager at Greenlife Pharmaceuticals, Derrick Osondu; Director of Administration & Finance at NIMASA, Chudi Offodile; Commander of Narcotics at NDLEA Ogun State, Ibiba Jane Odili; popular media personality Noble Igwe; and the managing director of VFD Group, Nonso Okpala, ably represented by his Special Assistant (Corporate Services) Muyiwa Olowoporoku, among others.

As guests eagerly embraced the chance to purchase her books, Mbonu thanked the brands that rallied behind her mission to revive Nigeria’s reading culture.

MORE PICTURES:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

