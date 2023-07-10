A book by the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Omoniyi Ibietan, will be formally presented to the public on 25 July, 2023, publishers of the book have said.

Premium Times Books said in a statement on Monday that the unveiling ceremony of Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria, will take place at the main auditorium of the communications and digital economy complex of the NCC, located at Mbora District of Abuja, from 10:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. on 25 July.

Published by Premium Times Books, the book publishing arm of the Premium Times Group, the 460-page book, spread over 12 chapters, gives expression to a critical phase within the distinct trajectory of Nigerian democracy through its elections.

Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election is utilised by Dr Ibietan as the sounding board from which analyses that offer great insights into the future of voting behaviour in the country are made in this new title, that is both skilful in its rendition and ground-cutting in its intellectual approach.

The public presentation of the book will be made formally by Umar Danbatta, a professor, and the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), where Dr Ibietan works as head of media relations. Dr Danbatta is also the writer of the foreword in the book.

In addition to the formal presentation of the book, there will also be a panel discussion to be moderated by Chido Onumah, a social rights activist and coordinator of the African Centre for Information and Media Literacy.

The author of the book, Dr Ibietan: Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of mass communication and Deputy Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies at Baze University, Abuja; and a writer and newspaper columnist, Mojeed Dahiru, will take part in the panel session.

The panel session will focus on how politics played out and shaped the last two general elections in Nigeria. The possible implications of cyber politics in future elections will also be sprayed.

Among other prominent personalities who have commented on the book and the author is Mr Danbatta.

The NCC CEO, in his foreword to the book, noted that: “the author situates the historical context of Nigerian politics and democracy” and more so “…the nexus between social media and voting behaviour, and the influence of the social media ecosystem among others in the electoral process.”

He described the book as a “compelling narrative, a scholar’s guide and companion on the various political communication themes it interprets. It is difficult to put down this work once you are drawn by its alluring and free-flowing prose and incisive analysis.”

The book has been available in the hard back and soft back versions in bookstores across the country from 12 June, 2023. The electronic copies of the book can also be purchased on online platforms, including Amazon.

Prominent Nigerians and stakeholders within the Nigerian politics cycle and cyber/digital ecosystem are billed to be at the public presentation of the book.

