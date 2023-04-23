Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

One of the greatest horrors that Nigeria has had to live through in the past almost two decades has been the prolong assault of religious fundamentalism, which has blown into full-scale insurgency, with the infamous terrorist group, Boko Haram, seeking to impose its own version of theology and way of life – no matter how distorted – on the state.

This has led to a cruel and protracted assault on the country over several years, from its Sahelian flank into the Northern regions, leading to grisly repeat carnages, and instability across the space in which it has been operating. Naturally these have wrought a great degree of internal displacement for many, the evolution of IDP camps defined by human misery and the tanking of the economy of places within this region.

Naturally, the Nigerian military has, over this period, responded to the call of duty in protecting the sovereignty of the nation space, even as this has exacted a huge toll on it in the loss of men and materiel in this continued counterinsurgency offensive. That the armed forces have exhibited so much gallantry is not in doubt, while being exercised by the possible noble of causes in its determination to preserve and hold the country together.

This great act of courage in some of the direst of situations is what has motivated the notable journalist, Jibrin Baba Ndace, to document the experiences of our forces in three new volumes of writings to be launched soon. This trilogy comprises “The Lonely Grave”, a collection of poems, and two narratives, “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “Walking the War Front With Lt. Gen. TY Buratai.” This spread a canvass in which the valiant activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP has been chronicled.

The books, to be unveiled in Abuja soon, can be described as must-reads for all – documentarists, students of history, scholars and the general citizenry – seeking deep insights and pictorial evidence of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency warfare in some of its most devastating moments.

The books, written over five years, have been the labour of love of Ndace, a former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, who felt the need to document the experience of the war against insurgency in Nigeria. For him, “these books were inspired by many veterans who fought on and off the war field. Soldiers who sacrificed their lives to serve our great nation, the courage they showcased and the aftermath of their gruesome experiences.” And, “amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai (a retired Nigerian army chief between 2015 and 2021) occupies a large part of the storytelling.” That was a high period in which some of the most definitive aspects of the counterinsurgency war was given full expression.

Also, as Jibrin Ndace put it, this trilogy about to be launched offers unexpected experiences revealed through first-hand accounts, poetry, photography, and powerful storytelling, while witnessing the courage and sacrifice of soldiers, the brutal realities of combat, and the toll that war takes on both the human body and mind.

As witness to the treasures unfolded in this trilogy, who happens to be military officer, observed that: “These books, which have taken Jibrin over five years to successfully complete, have taken a lot of sweat, blood and tears. These books are not just mere stories but actual realities. Not just through his eyes, but also through the experiences of other servicemen”.

Fidelis Nwagwu wrote from Abuja.

