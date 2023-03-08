The Board of Trustees and Management of the Society of Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria (SBMEN) is proud to announce its forthcoming editing workshop themed: Elementary Copyediting. A 2-day virtual training scheduled to be held from 24 to 25 March 2023.

The training will teach participants the elements of copyediting to produce a good publication or content. This includes writing, spelling and punctuation errors, grammar problems, inconsistent style format, inaccuracies, editing for the web and marking up a manuscript. Discussions and exercises will be based on non-fiction excerpts.

According to the Executive Director, Anwuli Ojogwu. “A good editor needs to have the skills of precision and accuracy, and with more demand for people with these skills in media and technology, it is important to equip them with the skills to have a successful career.”

The workshop will benefit early and emerging editors, writers and content developers. It will be facilitated by accomplished professional editors and delivered through lectures, reading assignments, interactive sessions and class exercises to ensure a practical experience.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the course. For more information on how to enrol in the training, email: programmes@sbmen.org.ng or send a WhatsApp message to 09085999928. www.sbmen.org.ng

Registration: N30,000 (Thirty Thousand Naira Only)

About SBMEN

The Society for Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria (SBMEN) is an educational and professional association that represents and supports editorial professionals to develop editorial skills that meet global best practices through training and resources. It is also extended to other professionals who work within publications, broadcasting, digital media, legal services, communications, public relations and academia. The organisation also provides guidance on editorial standards.

