Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, a coalition of Nigerian youth advocacy groups, is set to host a public presentation of its book titled ‘Footprints: Past. Present. Future.’

The book presentation, scheduled for the 12th of December at the Muson Centre, Lagos, will also feature a fundraising auction.

Speaking about the event, its Executive Director, Yemi Adamolekun, said, “I am very excited that this book, which is a labour of love over three years, is finally here. I am also delighted that our generous donors again supported our work by participating in our pre-election auction.”

The presentation of the book, which has 12 chapters, is also a celebration of EiE’s 12th anniversary.

Ms Adamolekun said that the ceremony reflects the body’s history through the eyes of its founders and partners.

The foreword for the book was written by career diplomat Christopher Kolade, while the contributors include Aisha Yesufu, Tunde Bakare, 2Baba, and Seun Onigbinde, among others.

“In addition to the book presentation, the event will also feature EiE’s pre-election fundraising auction across art, fashion and photography, with pieces donated by leaders in their respective sectors like Bruce Onabrakpeya, Deola Sagoe and Kelechi Amadi-Obi,” a statement from EiE reads.

READ ALSO:

It also says that the book is positioned as a collector’s item because of its unique style of presenting timely information about citizens’ rights & responsibilities in the context of a growing democracy.

“The time is also strategic as Nigerians take steps towards ensuring all registered voters can select credible candidates; vote without violence and protect their votes on election day, and in the four years that follow by holding public servants accountable,” it added.

Background

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria is a network of individuals and organisations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship.

EiE’s #RSVP – Register to vote | Select credible candidates | Vote not to fight | Protect is Nigeria’s longest-running voting campaign.

Among the numerous campaigns, it has been a part of are the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and the ongoing #OpenNASS campaign that started in 2013.

It also launched the #OfficeOfTheCitizen campaign in 2015 to mark its 5th anniversary and started the #OnePerson campaign in 2020 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Based in Lagos and Abuja, it has organised concerts, petitions, protests and workshops to call attention to the violence being committed by Boko Haram, freedom for the kidnapped Chibok girls, high remuneration of legislators and denial of visas for elected officials who travel abroad for medical care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

