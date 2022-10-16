Romeo Oriogun’s collection of poems titled ‘Nomad’ has won him the 2022 NLNG Prize for Literature.

Nomad, his second full-length collection of poetry, comprises 67 poems that seek to chronicle the travails of a bard’s restless spirit.

Mr Oriogun was declared the winner at a ceremony tagged ‘Touching the Stars,’ held at Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos on Friday.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is sponsored by Nigeria LNG to promote and reward excellence in writing.

Since 2004, it has rotated among the genres of fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

This year was for poetry and considered books published in the last four years.

‘Nomad’ dwarfed two other books on the shortlist of three – ‘The Call of Water’ by Su’eddie Vershima Agema and ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ by Saddiq Dzukogi – to clinch the coveted cash prize of $100,000.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo presented the award to Agema, who received it on Oriogun’s behalf.

On why Mr Obasanjo was chosen to present the awards, the organisers noted that the former president symbolised a resilient passion for farming and literature. These two hobbies were ancillary to his major military career, they said.

Sakura Adebayo won the prize for literary criticism.

The 2022 edition of the Nigeria Prize for Literature initially had 287 poets compete for the $100,000 Prize.

Justifying the initiative in a statement, the NLNG said,” The muse has been reinvented, and creative flow was reactivated, leading to 18 years of annual tournament churning out over 1,851 entries in 16 competitions produced 12 winning manuscripts since its commencement in 2004.

“The flow of manuscripts is sustained by competing writers who are primarily motivated by the $100,000, or about N70 million, prize money to churn out innumerable print-worthy narrative endeavours.”

They added that only the best works in the annual competitions win prizes as hundreds of entries have been declared excellent jobs by judges.

2022 Nigeria Science Prize

Similarly, the organisers, in a statement on their official website, noted that the quest for food security birthed a new challenge for Nigerian scientists and innovators.

It was tagged the 2022 Nigeria Prize Science and produced two sets of winners.

The first winners are Muhydideen Oyekunle and Shehu Ado who worked on ‘Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivated Under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions.’

The second winners are Sesan Ayodeji and Emmanuel Olatomilola, who worked on the `Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour.’

The statement said the two sets of winners for the Nigerian Prize for Science worked on the theme of food security by investigating enhanced crop yield and developing machine tools for food processing and preservation.