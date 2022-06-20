The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Adesanya Adelekan, and one Bola Fasasi with $156,700 book fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EFCC arraigned Mr Fasasi on Monday in Lagos and said that Mr Adelekan was at large.

The defendants are facing an amended six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The commission stated in the charge sheet: “Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018, obtained books worth $156,711.87 for sale by false pretences from BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia.”

It said that the defendants, under false pretences, promised to sell the books and remit the proceeds within two weeks of receiving the bill of lading.

“Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to obtain goods by false pretences, property of BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia,” it added.

Mr Fasasi, however, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Mojisola Dada remanded Mr Fasasi in Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until July 8 for the hearing of his bail application.

(NAN)