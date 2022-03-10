Rovingheights Bookstore has released the statement below announcing a book reading session.

Prof Pat Utomi’s Book Reading and Signing Session at Rovingheights Bookstore, Lagos

Professor Pat Utomi, Professor of political economy, management expert and author of the book ‘Why Not: Citizenship, State Capture, Creeping Fascism and Criminal Hijack of Politics in Nigeria” will be discussing and signing copies of the book at Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Center, Oniru, Lagos on Friday 11th March at 5.30 p.m.

‘In 2018, a study showed that Nigeria had become the most miserable place to be human on earth. In the same year, political primaries showed no effort to find leaders that could tackle the myriad of problems tackling the country, thereby presenting a grave danger that the Nigerian state could degenerate into a criminal enterprise,’ according to the book’s synopsis.

The book “Why Not?” responds to the question “Why Bother?” which is posed by those who think that criminal capture of politics in Nigeria is complete and hands should be folded and observer- binoculars, rented. The book starts by mapping out a new path for fascism in Nigeria and reveals “how a sense of shame met its death in Nigeria”.

The event will be moderated by Kunle Lawal, politician, entrepreneur, and executive director of The Electoral College Nigeria.

According to Adedotun Eyinade, Rovingheights’ co-founder, ‘we hope that the event will offer an opportunity for readers to critically engage with Prof Utomi’s latest book. The conversation on the book ‘Why Not’ couldn’t have been timelier. The themes are instructive, pertinent and should be on the front burners of engaging conversations about how to rescue Nigeria from the precipice it is tottering on.”

On the choice of the moderator of the event, “we see an alignment with the themes of Professor Utomi’s book and the broad objectives of The Electoral College Nigeria,” he added.

For seat reservation, please reach out to us on 09139069792 or send an email to hello@rhbooks.com.ng