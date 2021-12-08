Leading players in both the private and public sectors have indicated interest in the public presentation of the book, Technology and Development: An African Perspective written by an editor with The PUNCH, Everest Amaefule.

Founder of Stanbic/IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, will chair the book presentation taking place at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.

Founder of Lagos Business School and Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi, will deliver the keynote address, according to a statement issued by the author in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Amaefule said the Publisher of news website, The Whistler, James Ume, will serve as the chief presenter of the book.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, are also expected to participate at the event, the statement by Mr Amaefule said.

Other public sector leaders that have indicated interest in participating at the event include Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Elias Mbam; and Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Engr. Clem Nze.

According to the statement, participation at the book presentation is also expected from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Mr Amaefule said several financial institutions, leaders in the telecommunications industry, industrial giants including the BUA Group, Dangote Industries and Nestle were also expected at the event.

One of the reviewers of the book, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, a former Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, said, “In this exploration of technology and development, Dr Amaefule went beyond the condescending views of how African countries can utilise technology for development – he went to the roots of the evolution of the technology itself to demonstrate its humanity, and consequently, its universality in development communication, regardless of the political culture.

“Dr. Amaefule’s expert and incisive analysis of trend clearly proves his understanding of the history of technology.

“He is careful to point out the need for adapting the technologies to suit African environments. This can only be done by building internal capacities – both human and infrastructural – which will enable African technology users to tell their own stories.”

Founder of the Uyo Book Club, Udeme Nana, a mass communication scholar and writer, said the new book would connect generations of people who were unaware of the deep ideological divide promoted by the US on one hand, the USSR and their allies to those who lived in that era.