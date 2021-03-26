Etiquette coach and entrepreneur, Etienying Akpanusong, on Thursday launched her first book on Etiquette, “My Etiquette and I”.

The event, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, had friends, family associates of the author and dignitaries such as the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, alongside past and serving ambassadors, in attendance.

Ms Akpanusong, also an Etiquette writer with PREMIUM TIMES, noted that her book is a rapid response to the menace that indiscipline and rude behaviours have caused in society.

“We have at one point or the other been either victims or perpetrators of these acts of indiscipline and cause inconsideration to our fellow human beings.

“For example, driving down the road and throwing litters out of your car, touching strange people without their permission, going to an event uninvited, speaking to people in a rude and disrespectful manner, the list goes on”, she said.

According to her, the book took her four years of putting together her knowledge through personal experiences, professional training and a conscious reminiscence of the informal etiquette lessons of her early childhood.

She said the book would help people seeking personal refinement become a better version of themselves.

“Since no one is above mistakes, it also means that no one is above learning, especially when it comes to soft skills which are very essential but fast diminishing in today’s world.

“For anyone seeking personal refinement, My Etiquette and I is the guide they need by reading the book and abiding the basic principles of etiquettes that have been expressed. You are on a journey to becoming a more refined version of yourself…”, She added.

For her, the long term goal is to make etiquette become part of schools’ curriculum because education is worthless without civility.

My Etiquette and I – A Review

The chairperson of the event, Joseph Ajanlekoko, a former president of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, lamented how Nigerians act better when they are with foreigners or in a foreign country.

For him, the book serves as a journey for an individual to fashion out civility.

Philip Sykes, principal and founder, the British School of Etiquette, in his presentation, described the book as a phenomenal achievement.

Reiterating the importance of the book, Mr Sykes said, “Everyone in the world, not just in Nigeria, should pick up this book. The world over needs etiquettes. The world has become very selfish and more me, me, me. We should embrace people.

“Many years ago, somebody said to me, Listen to understand, do not listen to respond. We should listen more than we speak. Etiquettes and manner belong in the same sphere. Develop a ‘what can I do for you’ attitude.

“Be the person, you will like to meet, this is a fundamental tool to move yourself to the next level. Life is not about being perfect but learning about one’s mistake and moving on. Learn to be better than yesterday.”

A lawyer, Rita Chris-Garuba, recommended the book for use in primary and secondary schools as well as in public library and training programmes.

A journalist, Akpandem James, said the book comes “handy and useful as a guide to not only behave right in public but also at home. People assume they already know what is right whereas they do not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘My Etiquette and I’, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of twenty-three(23) topics, covering social graces, formal protocol and general etiquette.