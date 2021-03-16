ADVERTISEMENT

Etiquette coach and Entrepreneur, Etienying Akpanusong, is set to launch her first book on Etiquette, “My Etiquette and I”.

The book, “My Etiquette and I”, foreworded by Philip Sykes, the principal and founder of The British School of Etiquette (of which Etienying is an alumna), is designed to serve as a manual that will help shape the manners of both young and old in society, while equipping them with the requisite soft skills in navigating today’s world.

“This book written by Etienying is an easy, informative read and if you take on board her guidance and advice it will stand you in good stead, giving you something that can be passed on for generations to come,” Mr Sykes wrote in the foreword. “You cannot, not afford to read this book, in doing so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

For Ms Akpanusong, also an Etiquette writer with PREMIUM TIMES, “My Etiquette and I” is coming to close the existing gaps in the area of acceptable standards of behaviour.

It will also help those who read and internalise it to become better versions of themselves by cultivating good and acceptable manners, she said.

While harping on the dire need for this guide, the entrepreneur and Etiquette coach says, “If you must stand out, you need to be intentional”.

‘My Etiquette and I’, a 137-page book, is split into three chapters with a total of twenty-three(23) topics, covering social graces, formal protocol and general etiquette.

In her quest to help people both young and old nurture good societal behaviour, Ms Akpanusong says she is committed to helping to reform society by continuing to teach people the basic principles of Etiquettes, through her finishing School, ‘Etiquette with Eti’.

The book launch will hold on March 25 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, with a black tie formal ceremony.