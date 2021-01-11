“Any organisation, irrespective of how badly run or underperforming, can be transformed to perform optimally to the satisfaction of stakeholders. Every challenge can be overcome with the power of possibility,” Dakuku writes, pointing readers in the direction of leading change with a different way of thinking in an era of increasingly rapid change.

Memoirs by political personalities are suspect. They hide the details and give readers the trifles. The over-concentration on trivialities and the controversies they court often makes the time invested in reading them a waste. But a candid reflection on fright and forwardness that transformed a blighted agency of government in just four years, makes Dakuku Peterside’s memoir different. This is an account of the amazing turnaround of a once underperforming government agency.

So steely and precise, sentence by sentence, Dakuku makes Strategic Turnaround: Story of a Government Agency, a pleasurable read.

It is a rare thing to start a memoir with a revelation that gives one off as incompetent or unqualified. Yet, Dakuku showed gratitude with his appointment by acknowledging maritime as uncharted territory for him, before his arrival at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as the chief executive officer. As it turned out, he’s a luminous, observant, self-aware writer, who prepared himself for the opportunity.

In the middle of the year 2020, during a global pandemic, when everyone was looking for a turnaround, Dakuku sat down to write this book about what turnaround or change truly means in government agencies and institutions.

In his own reign of four years, catalogued in this 300-page book, Dakuku espoused the kind of leadership needed for turning around a persistently low-performing government agency to one that is performing acceptably, as measured by its current agile and nimble management approach, a legacy he bequeathed.

For this 13-chapter book, Dakuku’s focus is more on performance than politics. His narrative immediately suggests the persuasive power he displayed at negotiation tables as a member of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. “I am joining your team as one of you and not as a master of the ship,” he writes about the first statement he made at his inaugural meeting with NIMASA top management.

As a country, Nigeria has a parade of reformers of its public sector like Nasir El-rufai, who transformed the capital, Abuja, when he was a superintendent of the city as its minister. There was Dora Akunyili, who changed the way pharmaceutical companies operated from selling dark alley products to what is safe for everyone to use. Nuhu Ribadu, Oby Ezekwesili, Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala, Akinwunmi Adesina, Ifueko Omoigui- Okauru all gained popularity for reform and innovation that transformed government or its agencies.

Surprisingly, news about reform in government had taken the back seat for some time until Dakuku appeared at NIMASA.

His reluctance to glory in any of his achievements has a particular texture to it. It is that of a brilliant technocrat with wise politics. The power he held never seemed to get to his head — neither did the stress or burden. He finished strong.

Within four years, NIMASA led the way in ensuring the country became the first in West and Central Africa to have a distinct anti-piracy law; Nigeria was also adjudged the number one for Port State Control in the region. The reputation of the Agency was restored. Nigeria also became the first country in Africa to have its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC) approved and an Integrated National Surveillance and Waterways Protection Solution with Command-and-Control Infrastructure (DEEP BLUE PROJECT) was established. And this is to mention a few.

There is, from the preface of the book, a clear message that Dakuku wants to deliver: Failure is not an option. “As we know, failure is not all bad; it is just another way of learning, and learning the hard way at a great cost,” he writes, making the case for leaders to learn as they lead. It is like saying that “the obstacle is the way,” as Ryan Holiday, a number one New York Times bestselling author who sold more than one million copies of his book, wants everyone to believe.

“Any organisation, irrespective of how badly run or underperforming, can be transformed to perform optimally to the satisfaction of stakeholders. Every challenge can be overcome with the power of possibility,” Dakuku writes, pointing readers in the direction of leading change with a different way of thinking in an era of increasingly rapid change.

This book is like a reel with a thread of ideas on how to breath life into a dying agency of government or corporation. It is not difficult to know where Dakuku’s project manager thought process — as seen in all parts of the book — comes from. His degrees in business administration and leadership, with learning from high profile schools, make him outstanding. Dakuku possesses an MBA and a doctoral degree in Organisational Behavior, specialising in Corporate Political Strategy.

So obvious is Dakuku’s project management skills throughout the book that he started the reform idea at NIMASA with a roadmap. Everyone who wants to lead a government department, either as a minister or chief executive officer, should have a roadmap the way Dakuku did.

Roadmaps are some of the most powerful ways of communicating where your reform campaign or service is headed. Leaders who know the art of roadmaps use them to showcase upcoming features they plan on delivering, set expectations around project timelines, or to ensure that their constituents are apprised of their high-level initiatives.

With his steady hand on the tiller, Dakuku also knows that a clearer head makes for steadier hands. He writes that human capital affects organisational success.

And that’s why he followed Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs for human motivation that eventually paid off in the transformation of a once moribund agency of government. “This prioritisation of staff housing changed the mood of the Agency and made staff more receptive to other turnaround activities. Staff also felt cared for, despite difficult decisions we had made in other areas… we studied the trend of health issues and made a critical decision to introduce, for the first time, a comprehensive annual medical check-up for all staff of the Agency. The reasoning was that early identification of health risks would reduce the number of persons going for treatment of illnesses and reduce absenteeism at work to its barest minimum,“ he writes to underscore why every organisation should think of human capital as critical to any reform.

In the middle of the book, Dakuku uses the story of the Titanic to draw readers in on regulatory laws reform. He makes a clear case for the constant review of laws and regulations as part of ways to make regulatory enforcement relevant to its time.

If Dakuku’s book suggests one thing, it is that every leader managing an underperforming government agency or corporation must find his/her strategy to reform early on and catalogue his/her reform lessons for others to read. The opposite is too dangerous.

In the story of an herbalist who died with his cure for malaria, as told by Dakuku in the fourth chapter of the book, there’s an important lesson about knowledge transfer. “We had a choice on whether to share our experiences and knowledge with others or not and we could also see the consequences of withholding,” he writes.

From the book, it is easy to know what Dakuku will end up doing with the rest of his life. Clear-eyed about business strategy and leadership, whether serving in government or managing a private enterprise, he will continue to be an inspiring leader who tackles what’s on his way with precision.

And from the beginning of his career in the public sector as a strategic aide, a local government chairman and later the commissioner for works in the southern Rivers State, with vast and diverse constituents, he has been a witness, in the court of public works, to the truth of leadership lessons.

In January, as Dakuku set the table for those who want knowledge on turnaround leadership with the appearance of this book on Amazon and bookshelves in most stores around the world, it might just be the beginning of many books from his stable.

Adeola Akinremi, the chief executive officer of a Washington, D.C-based public affairs company, Strategy Yard Inc., is a former editor and currently a columnist at ThisDay newspapers.