The Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA) on Friday announced a committee to unite the splinter groups which emerged as a result of the crisis rocking the union.

A statement signed by one of the factional leaders, Camillus Uka, and the general secretary, Maik Ortserga, said the association was set up to unite Nigerian writers ”and bring them under a common organisation but the purpose is now threatened”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the writers’ association was splintered due to a tussle over the leadership seat of the union and a perceived struggle over a vast land which hosts its headquarters.

A recent move by the union’s advisory council to also mend fences was rejected by the other factional president, Ahmed Maiwada.

But Mr Uka, who insists he is the authentic president, said the 18-member committee will reach out to aggrieved members in order to unite all interests. He also announced a separate committee to investigate and report on the status of the land in Abuja, which is also a source of conflict

”Given the significance of peace in building a viable Association, the National Executive Council of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has taken a decision to resolve all conflicts (amongst members) through a constructive approach,” the statement noted.

”As part of the resolutions reached during its inaugural meeting in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday 5th September 2020, the EXCO has set up a committee to reach out to all members across the country and build peace where and when necessary. This committee of highly respected and experienced personalities is expected to deliver on its assignment and resolve all grievances amongst members,” it added.

The team is led by two professors, Idris Amali, and Moses Tsenongu, who are chairman and secretary respectively.

The committee is expected to work within five weeks, with specific terms of reference to unite all factions.

”We believe the committee will complete its work and bring lasting peace to all aggrieved/dispirited members of the Association,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the ANA land committee is headed by Chukwudi Eze as chairman and Emmanuel Frank-Opigo as secretary.

