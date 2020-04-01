Buhari mourns Nigerian author, Phoebean Ogundipe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday mourned the death of a foremost Nigerian educationist and author, Phoebean Ogundipe.

A statement by the presidency described the life of the late writer as one defined by passion for education and uncommon dedication to serve others.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the death of Mrs Ogundipe.

Mrs Ogundipe was famous for authoring the English grammar series, Brighter Grammar. She also co-authored the New Practical English for Senior Secondary series with P.S. Tregidgo and wrote other books, including Up-country Girl: A personal journey and truthful portrayal of African culture.

The author once served as Deputy Chief Federal Adviser on Education and National Secretary for UNESCO and became the acting director in the Federal Ministry of Education at the time of her retirement.

She was a recipient of the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 1979.

On Wednesday, a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mr Buhari, Garba Shehu, noted that the president sent his condolence to Mrs Ogundipe’s family on behalf of Nigerians.

“President Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to Ogundipe’s family, friends, the academia, former students of the educationist and indeed all Nigerians, who drank from the fountain of knowledge of the endowed English teacher, ” Mr Shehu said.

Mr Buhari said the author’s meticulous service in the education ministry left an indelible mark in the nation’s education sector, particularly the teaching and learning of English language.

“Her legacy lives on,” the president was quoted as saying.

The president added that the author would also be remembered and honoured for the various roles and responsibilities in facilitating teaching, learning, assessment, research, curriculum development, and policy in the nation’s educational system.

“President Buhari prays God almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn,” the statement concluded.

