Goethe-Institut hosts workshop for children’s book authors, illustrators

The second part of the workshop for children’s book illustrators and authors, which will be facilitated by Ute Krause and Aminu Abdulkareem, will take place from March 16 to 20, the Goethe-Institut Nigeria has said.

Krause is a German-born author who has written more than 60 children’s books published in Germany and throughout the world, while Aminu is an award-winning cartoonist and illustrator who has created work for numerous Nigerian and foreign book publishers.

Six authors and six illustrators, who were selected via an open call last year, will be in attendance.

“The aim of the workshop is to develop affordable children’s books for the Nigerian market, which tell imaginative, yet realistic, stories that reflect the country’s social and cultural environment,” the organisation said in a statement.

The authors to be featured at the workshop include Aduke Gomez, Bukola Ayinde, Funmi Ilori, Hadiza Muhammad, Sope Martins, and Ugochinyelu Anidi. The illustrators are Aminu Mustafa, Edwin Irabor, Folasade Adeshida, Francis Odupute, Olanrewaju Gafar, and Henry Ezeokeke.

Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. Its mandate is to promote the study of German abroad and to encourage international cultural exchange.