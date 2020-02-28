Minister’s aide, Kaze kick-off Abuja 2020 guest writer session

Related News

The Abuja Writers Forum has announced that its 2020 Guest Writer Session series takes off on February 29, with the duo of Julius Bokoru and Doug Kaze.

Julius Bokoru is a Nigerian poet, essayist and memoirist. His debut memoir “The Angel That Was Always There” was one of ten works selected by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) to pioneer the Nigerian Writers Series.

He has been a resident writer at the Ebedi International Writers Residency at Oyo State, Nigeria and has been a participant of several writing workshops. He currently resides in Abuja state where he is working on his second book.

He is the special adviser on media and public affairs to Timipre Sylva, Minister of State For Petroleum Resources.

Kaze is a lecturer at the University of Jos, but is also a writer and recording artiste.

”He was born to civil servant parents in the city of Jos, where he was educated at St. Murumba College and the University of Jos.

”As a child, he was drawn to music, listening to his father’s reggae collections and watching keenly the likes of New Edition, Michael Jackson and Bob Marley on television.

”As a teenager in the 1990s, he fell in love with hip-hop and rhythm and blues. During these years, he began to explore the art of songwriting and developed a collection of his own original songs.

”He has two albums to his credit. The first which is self-titled album, is an experimentation with diverse sounds and influences towards a soulful, folky African sound. The second is Paradigm Shift and provides thought-provoking lyrics that address social issues and promote love and peace in society,” the release by AWF read in part.

The Guest Writer Session also features live music, a Q and A segment and a raffle draw for books. One of the initiatives of the Abuja Writers Forum, others include a weekly Critique Session and a Creative Writing Workshop Series.

The event will hold at Rosebud Suites (former Nanet Suites) by 4 p.m.