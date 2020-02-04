200 performers, 5 countries set for Lagos Theatre Festival

Related News

The seventh edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is set to hold between February 27 and March 1.

The event will hold in multiple locations in Lagos, including the National Museum, African Artists Foundation, The British Council, Alliance Française, Freedom Park, Broad Street and Lagos Island.

Themed, ‘Going out of Bounds’, the festival will feature over 120 events. They include drama, opera, dance, comedy, a spoken word, and evening of karaoke, comedy, music performances and disco.

There will also, be learning opportunities with workshops and panel discussions included in festival activities for talent development.

This year’s edition is being held in partnership with the British Council.

At a press conference held in Lagos, the chairman of LTF Foundation, Olasupo Shasore, said the festival is aimed at portraying Lagos as the home of artistic expressions.

READ ALSO:

The Festival Executive Director, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, shared that LTF remains focused on creating opportunities for upcoming performing artists through its site-specific scope of presentations outside the traditional theatre.

She said, “LTF will create platforms for many. We want local and international production companies to see the Lagos Theatre Festival as a hub that fosters exchange and collaborations while telling our stories and promoting our culture.”

The Artistic Director, Lydia Idakula-Sobogun, added that the event will bring together shows and events by over 45 production companies from home and abroad selected specifically to suit this year’s theme.

She said the selections were made from over three hundred entries for LTF2020.

About the festival

The Festival was founded by the British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange, collaboration and strengthening relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high-quality Nigerian and British theatre.

The Festival is now managed by the Lagos Theatre Festival Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation.

The foundation is run by a Board of Directors including Olasupo Shasore, Ajoke Jacobs, Tosin Oshinowo, David Evans, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Ojoma Ochai.

Since its inception in 2013, Lagos Theatre Festival has hosted six festivals, with 260 productions, 50 workshops, and over 420 shows.