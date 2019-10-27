RovingHeights Abuja to host Olivier Van Beemen, author of ‘Heineken In Africa’

Related News

Nigerian bookstore chain, Rovingheights is set to host Olivier van Beemen, Dutch journalist and author of the investigative work ‘Heineken in Africa: A Multinational Unleashed, to an evening of book reading and signing.

The literary event scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, will hold at Rovingheights Abuja Outlet, CVS Plaza, 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Wuse 2, Abuja and will kick off at 5.30pm prompt.

The audience will interrogate Mr Van Beemen’s expose on Heineken’s “excesses and tribulations in Africa”.

Described as ‘the unauthorized story of a beer giant’s African sage’, Mr Van Beemen’s brilliant and exhaustive investigation into the corporate giant’s claims of positive actions on the continent has steered a lot of controversy since its release on February 19, 2019.

Upon its release in Netherlands, Heineken in Africa caused a political and media furore, a debate in both the Dutch national assembly and the European Parliament; a boycott in France, the unilateral suspension of a partnership with a prominent NGO, amongst many others.

Nigeria’s online newspaper Premium Times most recently featured excerpts of the book in a report on the run ins of an expat executive of the brewery with the Nigerian police.

Olivier van Beemen

Mr van Beemen is a Dutch investigative journalist with a special interest in Africa.

He has spent many years seeking the answer to the controversial facts revealed in the book after speaking to 400 sources within and around the company.