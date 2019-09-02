NSE opens entries for essay competition

The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the commencement of the 2019 edition of the NSE Essay Competition.

A statement by the NSE said the competition commenced with a call for entries from students in Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

This year, the statement said, each student will write on the topic, “How can the capital market create a better future for all”.

To enter the competition, participants are required to submit their typewritten entries, which should not be more than 1,000 words via email to essay@nse.com.ng. An online submission form is also available on the website of the Exchange (www.nse.com.ng) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Facebook page.

“Students can also submit to any NSE office across the country. The entry submission is expected to close on 18 October 2019,” the statement said.

The NSE Essay Competition is one of the exchange’s financial literacy and inclusion initiatives aimed at bridging the gap in classroom learning with the practical knowledge required for long-term personal financial planning. The competition’s overall goal is to develop a culture of wealth creation amongst our youth towards “Building a Financially Savvy Generation”.

Speaking on the announcement, Olumide Orojimi, Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, said that “the success of the NSE Essay Competition over the years continues to be encouraging and thus inspiring the Exchange to strengthen the initiative. This year, we are positioning this flagship financial literacy programme as a platform to educate the younger generation about innovative financial instruments such as green bonds which contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other related global commitments.

“This year’s topic aims to tasks students on their understanding of the role of the capital market in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). I, therefore, encourage parents and teachers to nudge their eligible children to participate in the NSE Essay Competition,” he added.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Read Also: NSE launches Investor Relations Data Pack to ease transactions

The top three winners of the competition will receive a combination of equity investments, scholarships towards their university education and laptop computers at the ceremony which is scheduled to hold on November 15.

The winners will also be honoured with a Closing Gong Ceremony at the NSE, and the schools of the top three winners will be recognised and presented with various prizes including trophies, desktop computers and printers.

Entries for the competition undergo three rigorous stages of review to ensure the best candidates emerge at the finals.

At the first level, entries are graded by a team of examiners from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS). Successful writers will proceed to the second stage by writing an in-person follow-up essay on a related topic at any of the NSE branches closest to them to select the top ten finalists. At the NSE Headquarters in Lagos, the top ten finalists will be interviewed to select the top three winners.

Now in its 19th year, the annual NSE Essay Competition has inspired over 67,000 young people in more than 12,000 schools across Nigeria, the Nigerian bourse said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.