Book on ‘Media and Elections’ by Lanre Arogundade set for launch

Related News

The Nigerian media landscape is set to be buoyed by the addition of a new practical oriented and professionally focused election reporting book authored by Lanre Arogundade, the director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos.

The book, titled, ‘Media and Elections: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists’ is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical and professional obligations, regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes and elections.

It is schedule for public presentation and launch on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Eko FM MultiPurpose Hall, Radio Lagos/LTV premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja-Lagos from 11am.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, shall be the special guest of honour and chief presenter, while Kunle Ajibade, executive editor of The News magazine, will be the reviewer at the event, which will be chaired by Babafemi Ojudu, journalist and politician.

The list of special guests of honour and co-presenters include the Presidents of Nigeria Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria. Others are executives of media institutions and regulatory agencies, editors, media scholars and academics and leaders of media development groups.

The launch event is also expected to be graced by top government dignitaries including the Governors of Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti or their representatives, eminent lawyers, royal fathers, members of the diplomatic corps and a diversity of media, democracy and civil society actors.

Media Cover

The author, Mr Arogundade, says the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast and online reporter and editor, trainer of journalists, editor of media resource books, press freedom advocate and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.

“AlI I have tried to do is to offer a book that serves the purpose of providing practical understanding on the essentials of professional media reportage of elections and the democratic processes”, Mr. Arogundade said.

The author, who has previously edited media resource books such as Public Procurement Reporting Guide, Budget & Corruption Reporting: A media audit; Guidelines and Resources on Investigative Journalism; We Speak for Us: A New Experience in Advocacy Work; The Ethics Handbook; Guidelines on Conflict and Election Reporting; Freedom of Information and Civil Society and Union Rights of Female Journalists, is a co-recipient of the maiden press freedom award of the West African Journalists Association (WAJA) 1999.

Mr. Arogundade was also conferred with the ‘Defender of press freedom’ award by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in 2018.