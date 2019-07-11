Book on ‘Media and Elections’ by Lanre Arogundade set for launch

Lanre Arogundade
Lanre Arogundade

The Nigerian media landscape is set to be buoyed by the addition of a new practical oriented and professionally focused election reporting book authored by Lanre Arogundade, the director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos.

The book, titled, ‘Media and Elections: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists’ is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical and professional obligations, regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes and elections.

It is schedule for public presentation and launch on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Eko FM MultiPurpose Hall, Radio Lagos/LTV premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja-Lagos from 11am.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, shall be the special guest of honour and chief presenter, while Kunle Ajibade, executive editor of The News magazine, will be the reviewer at the event, which will be chaired by Babafemi Ojudu, journalist and politician.

The list of special guests of honour and co-presenters include the Presidents of Nigeria Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria. Others are executives of media institutions and regulatory agencies, editors, media scholars and academics and leaders of media development groups.

The launch event is also expected to be graced by top government dignitaries including the Governors of Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti or their representatives, eminent lawyers, royal fathers, members of the diplomatic corps and a diversity of media, democracy and civil society actors.

Media Cover

The author, Mr Arogundade, says the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast and online reporter and editor, trainer of journalists, editor of media resource books, press freedom advocate and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.

“AlI I have tried to do is to offer a book that serves the purpose of providing practical understanding on the essentials of professional media reportage of elections and the democratic processes”, Mr. Arogundade said.

The author, who has previously edited media resource books such as Public Procurement Reporting Guide, Budget & Corruption Reporting: A media audit; Guidelines and Resources on Investigative Journalism; We Speak for Us: A New Experience in Advocacy Work; The Ethics Handbook; Guidelines on Conflict and Election Reporting; Freedom of Information and Civil Society and Union Rights of Female Journalists, is a co-recipient of the maiden press freedom award of the West African Journalists Association (WAJA) 1999.

Mr. Arogundade was also conferred with the ‘Defender of press freedom’ award by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in 2018.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.