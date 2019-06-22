Abuja Guest Writer session spotlights Venezuelan, Nigerian literature

Related News

Some current issues in contemporary Venezuelan and Nigerian literature will be the highlights of the June 29 Guest Writer Session of the Abuja Writers Forum (AWF).

A statement issued by AWF’s Edith Yassin says the Venezuelan representation will be led by Ambassador David Nieves Velásquez Caraballo.

A career diplomat, he was born in Cumarea-Sucre State in Venezuela, and had his tertiary education at Universidad Nacional Experimental Simón Rodríguez.

Mr Carabballo has had tours of duty on behalf of Venzuela in Asia, Middle East and Oceania. His current tour of duty is in Nigeria.

Venezuela is currently producing extremely heterogeneous and often experimental texts, which in some quarters is seen as some kind of boom.

Mr Carrabballo’s talk will showcase this aspect of Latin American Literature.

The statement also added that Ngozi Alichi, who will give the Nigerian representation, was born in Oguta, Imo State (as Ngozi Scholastica Nkiruka Osuagwu) and holds a degree in English Language/ Literature as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from Abia State University (ABSU).

Ngozi Scholastica Nkiruka Osuagwu

She is s scholar of the Enterprise Development Centre-PAN Atlantic University.

“Ngozi Alichi’s fervour for creative writing is finally finding expression through the publication of her debut novel, “The Journey”.

“The Journey explores the challenges faced by Egobure Irondi, who though born in a village is determined to follow her dream of getting a good education.

“The debutant author resides with her family in Abuja, and is a member of some professional bodie s including Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON), Advertising Practitioners Association Abuja Chapter(APAAC), Associate Fellow African Business school (ABS). Network of Entrepreneurial Women- NNEW, National Association of Proprietors of Schools(NAPPS), and Unique Women International- a faith –based women organisation.”

The AWF session will hold at Rosebud Suites (former Nanet Suites) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features readings, Q and A Session, live music and a raffle-draw for books.