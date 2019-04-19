NBC, NAPTIP DGs to feature at Abuja Writers Session

Related News

The April 27 edition of the Abuja Writer’s Forum flagship event, the Guest Writer Session, will feature Directors-General of the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ishaq Kawu and Julie Okah-Donli; and a writer, Niran Adedokun.

A press statement signed by Edith Yassin said Mr Adedokun will read from his debut book – Ladies Calling the Shots – while Ms Okah-Donli and Mr Kawu will be on the “Take Five” segment and share on books that have impacted on their lives.

There will also be reading of poems authored by Pius Adesanmi to honour the late Nigerian scholar.

Mr Adedokun, writer, lawyer and public relations practitioner, holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Performing Arts and an LLB from the University of Ilorin as well as a Masters of Arts in English Literature from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

As a journalist, Niran worked at various times for the Independent Communications Network Limited, publishers of The News; The Post Express; The PUNCH; and THISDAY.

Adedokun Niran

His book, Ladies Calling The Shots, is a profile of 17 top female film and television directors in Nigeria. Some of those featured include: Amaka Igwe, Tope Oshin, Pat Oghre- Imobhio, Omoni Oboli, Adeola Osunkojo, Midred Okwo, Lola Fani-Kayode, Ema Edosio, Ola Selhurst, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Ronke Macaulay. Funke Fayoyin, Stephanie Linus, Blessing Egbe and Vanessa Nzediegwu.

Ms Okah-Donli is a lawyer, chartered secretary and administrator, who serves as the Director-General of NAPTIP, an agency established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2003 to tackle human trafficking and other related matters.

Born to the family of Mr and Mrs Okah from Bayelsa State, she obtained a Diploma in Law and a Degree in Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the bar in 1992. She won the Dean’s Award of Moot Court Competition.

Modibo Kawu

Mr Kawu was the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja-based Word, Sound and Vision (WSV) Multimedia Limited, prior to his appointment as the Director-General, NBC.

He has wide media experience having reported for Radio Nigeria, Radio France International, Radio Netherlands and BBC World Service. He was one of the pioneer staff of Radio Kwara, and pioneer general manager of Kwara State Television Authority and editor of Daily Trust Newspaper. He was later appointed chairman of the Daily Trust Editorial Board.

The Guest Writer Session, apart from the reading segments, features live music and a raffle-draw for books, and is open to the public. The Abuja Writer’s Forum also runs a weekly Critique Session and a regular Creative Writing Workshop series