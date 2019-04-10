Publishers call for poems honouring Pius Adesanmi

This undated photo provided by Carleton University shows Pius Adesanmi. Adesanmi, a Nigerian professor with Carleton University in Ottowa, Canada, was one of the victims who died Sunday, March 10, 2019, when an Ehtiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia. (Josh Hotz/Courtesy of Carleton University via AP)
The editors of the proposed poetry anthology ‘Wreaths for a Wayfarer: A Poetry Anthology in honour of Pius Adesanmi’ have announced that Daraja Press (Canada) will publish the North American edition while Narrative Landscape Press (Nigeria) will publish the African edition.

The anthology is expected to be published later this year.

They appreciated those who had submitted their poems for the anthology. The editors also extended the deadline from today to April 22, 2019, to allow for more submissions.

A release sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday said:

”The poems must be original. They should either celebrate Pius Adesanmi and his work or philosophically reflect on existence, mortality, immortality and/or offer hope for the living.

”Poets who know (or did not know) the poet should exorcise the pains of loss through provocative poems that pour out their beating hearts with all-consuming passion.

”Poems will be assessed by their poetic quality, thematic relevance, technical competence, and emotive force.”

Submission Guidelines

⬤ Submissions must be original, previously unpublished poems

⬤ Submissions attached to emails may consist of ONE to THREE poems of no more than FIVE pages maximum)

⬤ Submissions must be single-spaced and page-numbered.

⬤ Contact information, (name, mailing address, and email address) must appear on the first page of the submission. A short, third-person biography of no more than 100 words should be included.

⬤ Preferred file formats: Word doc, docx (please no PDFs)
Submission Deadline: April 21, 2019. Please note: Any poems received after the deadline will not be considered.

 All submissions to be sent to The Editors via wreathsforawayfarer@gmail.com

The Editors:
Nduka Otiono
Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

Uchechukwu Umezurike
Department of English & Film Studies University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.

