Publishers call for poems honouring Pius Adesanmi

Related News

The editors of the proposed poetry anthology ‘Wreaths for a Wayfarer: A Poetry Anthology in honour of Pius Adesanmi’ have announced that Daraja Press (Canada) will publish the North American edition while Narrative Landscape Press (Nigeria) will publish the African edition.

The anthology is expected to be published later this year.

They appreciated those who had submitted their poems for the anthology. The editors also extended the deadline from today to April 22, 2019, to allow for more submissions.

A release sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday said:

”The poems must be original. They should either celebrate Pius Adesanmi and his work or philosophically reflect on existence, mortality, immortality and/or offer hope for the living.

”Poets who know (or did not know) the poet should exorcise the pains of loss through provocative poems that pour out their beating hearts with all-consuming passion.

”Poems will be assessed by their poetic quality, thematic relevance, technical competence, and emotive force.”

Submission Guidelines

⬤ Submissions must be original, previously unpublished poems

⬤ Submissions attached to emails may consist of ONE to THREE poems of no more than FIVE pages maximum)

⬤ Submissions must be single-spaced and page-numbered.

⬤ Contact information, (name, mailing address, and email address) must appear on the first page of the submission. A short, third-person biography of no more than 100 words should be included.

⬤ Preferred file formats: Word doc, docx (please no PDFs)

Submission Deadline: April 21, 2019. Please note: Any poems received after the deadline will not be considered.

 All submissions to be sent to The Editors via wreathsforawayfarer@gmail.com

The Editors:

Nduka Otiono

Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

Uchechukwu Umezurike

Department of English & Film Studies University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.