Popular Yoruba writer, Oladejo Okediji, dies at 89

Celebrated Yoruba writer, Oladejo Okediji, is dead. He was 89.

One of his sons, Goke, told PREMIUM TIMES that the octogenarian novelist died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He also told this newspaper in a telephone interview that his father died in his sleep. He added that his burial arrangements would soon be made public.

The late writer, who resided at the Mabolaje area of Oyo Town in Oyo State structured his novels after the detective works of English novelist, Agatha Christie.

His published stories were basically about life and its challenges, especially crime stories, which attracted readers in the 60s and 70s.

Some of his popular works include ‘Aja Lo Leru’, ‘Rere Run’, ‘Agbalagba Akan’, ‘Atoto Arere’, and ‘Karin Kapo’.

Other works include ‘Opa Agbeleka’, ‘Oga Ni Bukola’, ‘Sango’, ‘Iroyin Ayo’, ‘Binu Tiri’ and a play, ‘Aajo Aje’ (Running After Riches), among others.

Almost all his books have been used at one time or the other as Yoruba language texts in Nigerian universities.

They have also been serialised in newspapers, radio and produced as Yoruba home videos.