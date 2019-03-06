Submission opens for 2019 African writers awards

The Chairperson of the ANA Abuja chapter receiving an award in recognition of her efforts towards the development of African literature
In its bid to deepen creative writing in Africa, the African Writers Development Trust (AWDT) has announced a ‘call for submissions’ for the 2019 African Writers Awards (AWA).

The African Writers Award is an integral part of the annual African Writers Conference.

This year’s award is based on the theme, “Cultural stereotypes in African Literature: Rewriting the narrative for the 21st Century Reader”.

The organization is calling for poetry, short stories, flash fiction, and children’s literature that address the theme.

According to Namse Udosen, head of media and publicity, “we expect writers of Africa descent to send in their entries on or before the 31st of May 2019.”

Regarding when the longlist and shortlist will be published, Mr Namse said, “The Longlist will be announced in July while the shortlist will be announced early August. Four writers of African descent will win prestigious awards. The awards will be presented at the 2019 African Writers Conference Dinner and Awards Night scheduled to hold in September this year. The venue, date and time will be communicated at a later date.’”

He said the list of judges will be published in May just before the deadline.

Nahida Esmail from Tanzania receiving her award at the 2018 Awards
Faith Mutheu from Kenya receiving an award at the 2018 Awards

He gave a hint that indicated that some of last year’s judges will make the list of judges for this year.

Those who are interested in the award are to visit http://africanwritersconference.com/awards to read the terms and conditions and upload their entries. The free registration to attend the conference is at http://africanwritersconference.com. Email info@africanwritersconference.com.

