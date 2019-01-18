New Nigerian Copyright Commission boss pledges positive impact

Related News

The new Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John Asein, has declared his commitment to the reconstruction and repositioning of the commission for effective regulation and development of the nation’s copyright industry.

Following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Asein stated this at a management meeting upon his assumption of office at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, who conveyed the president’s approval in a letter dated January 15, 2019, with Ref. No. MT:4511/T/106, stated that the appointment, which is for an initial four-year tenure, took effect from January 8, 2019.

Mr Asein, who reported at the commission’s headquarters on January 16, called for dedication and teamwork among the management and staff of the commission.

The new appointee indicated that the commission under his watch would develop a comprehensive intervention strategy that would impact positively on every sector of the creative industries.

He assured that the commission would be proactive in the execution of its mandate under the Nigerian Copyright Act CAP C28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that areas of its mandate like the visual arts and others which have not received sufficient attention would be covered.

“We must change the copyright narrative in Nigeria positively to impact the copyright-based industries to the benefit of all copyright stakeholders,” he stated.