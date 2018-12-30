‘Americanah’, ‘Things Fall Apart’ make Obama’s favourite 2018 books list

Chimamanda Adichie’s, ‘Americanah’, and Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, have made former U.S. president, Barrack Obama’s, favourite books of 2018 list.
Mr Obama disclosed this on Instagram on Friday and tagged the annual list a “favourite tradition.”
Both authors are the only Nigerians on the list while their famous works were mentioned alongside 26 other publications.
‘Americanah’, which is reportedly being made into a film, is Adichie’s critically acclaimed third novel while ‘Things Fall Apart’ first published 60 years ago, is hailed as the most widely read book in modern African literature.
Unsurprisingly, “Becoming’’, Mrs Obama’s, autobiographical memoir, topped the list, with a side note (obviously my favorite!).
Obama’s annual list highlights a wide range of critically acclaimed films, best-selling novels, songs and albums.
“It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved,” he noted during the announcement.
“It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.”
See the complete list below:
Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne
Educated by Tara Westover
Factfulness by Hans Rosling
Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner
A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o
A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul
How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu
Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela
The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti
The Return by Hisham Matar
Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe
Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen
The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes
American Prison by Shane Bauer
Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault
Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday
Feel Free by Zadie Smith
Florida by Lauren Groff
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight
Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark
There There by Tommy Orange
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan