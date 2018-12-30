‘Americanah’, ‘Things Fall Apart’ make Obama’s favourite 2018 books list

Chimamanda Adichie’s, ‘Americanah’, and Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, have made former U.S. president, Barrack Obama’s, favourite books of 2018 list.

Mr Obama disclosed this on Instagram on Friday and tagged the annual list a “favourite tradition.”

Both authors are the only Nigerians on the list while their famous works were mentioned alongside 26 other publications.

‘Americanah’, which is reportedly being made into a film, is Adichie’s critically acclaimed third novel while ‘Things Fall Apart’ first published 60 years ago, is hailed as the most widely read book in modern African literature.

Unsurprisingly, “Becoming’’, Mrs Obama’s, autobiographical memoir, topped the list, with a side note (obviously my favorite!).

Obama’s annual list highlights a wide range of critically acclaimed films, best-selling novels, songs and albums.

“It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved,” he noted during the announcement.

“It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.”

See the complete list below:

Becoming by Michelle Obama (obviously my favorite!)

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die by Keith Payne

Educated by Tara Westover

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging by Alex Wagner

A Grain of Wheat by Ngugi wa Thiong’o

A House for Mr Biswas by V.S. Naipaul

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History by Mitch Landrieu

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

The New Geography of Jobs by Enrico Moretti

The Return by Hisham Matar

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

The World As It Is by Ben Rhodes

American Prison by Shane Bauer

Arthur Ashe: A Life by Raymond Arsenault

Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Florida by Lauren Groff

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom by David W. Blight

Immigrant, Montana by Amitava Kumar

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

There There by Tommy Orange

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

