Chimamanda Adichie concludes creative writing workshop in Lagos

Chimamanda Adichie’s ‘Purple hibiscus Trust Creative Writing’ ended on a high note with a literary evening at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The event was organised in partnership with Trace TV and Venator Partners Ltd.

Hosted by Ozzy Agu and Oreka Godis, the evening featured panelists, American novelist, David Eggers, Lola Shoneyin and Eghosa Imasuen all of whom were coaches at the workshop.

The graduating class were awarded certificates with Adichie sharing her personal experiences at the workshop with each of them.

“It’s been heartwarming to watch participants evolve in just 10 days,” began the author in a speech at the occasion.

“There’s nothing more humanizing, and there’s nothing more stereotype-challenging than to meet actual people from parts of the country that you don’t know very much about. It challenges you to hear their stories and to realize that their stories are nothing like the stereotypes you are carrying in your head. I feel very grateful for this workshop for educating me,” added the author who thanked the faculty, participants and partners.

Previously called The Farafina Trust, the Purple Hibiscus Trust Creative Writing Workshop has spanned a decade, producing over 200 alumni; many of whom have become published writers and editors.

Notably, Yewande Omotoso, South African based writer whose work was nominated for the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017 and shortlisted for the 2018 International Dublin Literary Award.

Mona Opubor, the editor of Lost in Lagos magazine, Chika Oduah, Nigerian-American journalist who was awarded a CNN Multichoice African Journalist Award in 2016 among others.

Managing Director of Trace TV and Venator Partners Ltd, Sam Onyemelukwe, expressed the organisation’s happiness with the partnership with Adichie, especially in changing the narratives about Nigeria and Africa in the mainstream media as well as the stereotypes associated with women and writing as a profession.

He added that Trace’s core mission to entertain, enlighten, and educate youths, informed their partnership with the writer.

At the end of the evening attended by Adichie’s husband, Ivara Esege; mother, Grace Ifeoma Adichie, and sister, participants were given certificates while rappers Phyno and Zoro provided musical entertainment.