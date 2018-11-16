Stage Play, ‘The Confab’ comes alive in Lagos

Related News

“The Confab” a satirical stage play that explores our nature as political beings will come alive at the Terra Kukture, Lagos this

weekend.

The play is being produced by Mabykay Productions and directed by Nwando Alayande.

The story tells of delegates from the various geopolitical zones of the country who gather at the CONFAB, with the sole aim of sharing the “National Cake”.

Speaking on the rationale behind the production, Ms Alayande, reiterated her commitment to using the art to elicit a lasting change in governance.

She also added that her works explore topical issues because she is driven by an overwhelming desire to tell stories through plays.

“The Confab is a satire about Nigeria, fused with comedy and witty dialogue,” she noted.

“The general attitude of Nigerians towards issues that affect our collective life is deeply worrisome. I was concerned about voter

apathy, and the fact that people are not being held accountable. I am concerned about our ”leave-everything-to-God syndrome” and the general ”do-as-you-like-but-don’t-get-caught disposition”, yet we complain about everything. I find it really funny that we like to compare ourselves with developed nations or nations that are getting things right, but we don’t want to apply the same principles in action.

“For me, the drama is an imitation of life and it has a way of conveying an important fact in a subtle but entertaining way. The Confab mirrors society, and interestingly, there is no individual scapegoat,” Ms Alayande said.

The cast includes Patrick Diabua as Speaker; Diana Agbede as Madam Onoriode and Papa Sam as Terso. Others are Daniel Okezue as Mazi Obiora; Tobi Ilesanmi as Otunba Ajani; Victor Joe as Mallam Tank; Nosa as Rubbertainer and Olabanke Banjo as Chichi amongst others.

With over 10 years of professional experience as a playwright, producer and director for both radio and stage, Ms Alayande is a three-time winner of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) Best Radio Drama of the Year.