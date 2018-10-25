Tony Attah, Taofik Adegbite, spar on The Joy of Reading

Related News

Tony Attah, managing director of the Nigerian LNG Limited will be on a panel with Taofik Adegbite, CEO of Marine Platforms, to converse around the Joy Of Reading at the Lagos Book and Art Festival.

They will both be engaged by Reuben Abati, a former spokesperson of the Nigerian Presidency.

The two business leaders will be sharing their love for books, talk about books they have enjoyed reading, read a paragraph or two, and banter about books, with Mr Abati, in a room full of executives like them, regular folks, writers and members of the literati as well as some very young Nigerians- including students from select secondary schools.

“It will be a mixed audience”, says Jahman Anikulapo, programme chair of the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) and Director of the Festival.

The panel is themed ‘Leaders as Readers: Why I Read What I Read’ and it is scheduled for 5pm, November 7, 2018, at the Festival venue: Freedom Park, on Broad Street, in Lagos.

This conversation is one of the highlights of the 20th Lagos Book and Art Festival.

Messrs Attah and Adegbite run companies that have been in front supporting Literacy.

The NLNG funds the largest prize money for a literary award in Africa: the Nigerian Prize for Literature.

Marine Platform sponsors mobile libraries in Northern Nigeria, and is one of the enthusiastic supporters of LABAF.

‘Leaders as Readers’ was introduced as part of the several sessions of the Lagos Book Festival last year.

The inaugural edition featured Layi Fatona, Managing Director of ND Western, an oil exploration and production company and Simi Nwogugu, Chief Executive of Junior Achievement Nigeria.

Their panel was moderated by Keith Richards, former MD Guinness Nigeria, former MD Promasidor.

“We are enriching the content of the Book and Art Festival with an experiential event like Leaders As Readers”, says Anikulapo. “By having successful business leaders share their joy of reading with an audience consisting of people like them (other corporate leaders) as well as members of the public, including some very young people, we hope to offer several different ways to think about books and the idea of book reading.”