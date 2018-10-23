Traditional Wrestling, Dance Drama take center stage at NAFEST 2018

Related News

Traditional wrestling, dance drama, Tales By Moonlight, Ayo completion are some of the activities that have taken center stage at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture holding in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Festival’s Media/Publicity Committee, led by Emma Okah, has also itemised the programme schedule for Wednesday and Thursday in a statement.

Wednesday’s events would begin with NAFEST Cultural Roundtable on Entrepreneurship at the Obi-Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt by 9 a.m.

A Dance Drama would follow at 6 p.m. at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt.

The last performance on Wednesday, Tales by Moonlight, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the same venue.

On Thursday, the events would kick off with a Children’s Essay Writing/Crafts Competition by 10 a.m. at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Center.

Lovers of traditional cuisines would also get a full dose of entertainment as the competition holds at Rex Jim-Lawson, Port Harcourt by 2 p.m.

While wishing all participants a fun-filled competition, Mr. Okah also enjoined Rivers State residents to avail themselves of the rare opportunity provided by the fiesta by turning out in their numbers for all events.