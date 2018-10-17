Ex-Bayelsa governor Timipre Sylva, others headline Abuja Writers session

Related News

A former governor of Bayelsa State is among writers and literary enthusiasts that are expected at the October 27 Guest Writer Session of the Abuja Writers Forum (AWF).

The session according to a release by Edith Yassin, spokesperson for AWF will also feature two writers – Jide Badmus and Winnie Edmund Kanu, who will speak to a large audience on their respective books.

At the session, Mr Sylva will debut “Take Five”, a segment where high profile personalities talk of five books that have impacted their lives.

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Sylva studied English Language / Linguistics at the University of Port Harcourt.

His working career included a stint with the National Minority Business Council, Port Harcourt, where he was the Executive Secretary, before he switched over to politics.

Mr Badmus, who lives and writes from Lagos, was on the EGC Top 50 Contemporary Poets who rocked Nigeria in 2017. An electrical engineer by profession, Mr Badmus regards himelf as a literary promoter and poet who is inspired by nature and beauty. He is the author of two poetry collections, THERE IS A STORM IN MY HEAD (February 2017) and SCRIPTURE (July 2018).

Some of his literary works have appeared in national dailies, blogs and online journals such as Dugwe, Kalahari review, Dwarts Online (among others), the statement noted.

Ms Kanu is the author of UNTAINTED (2018), a romance novella. She is a Certified Document Control Specialist and has a professional Certificate on Quality Management and Internal Audit. She graduated from Delta State University with a Diploma in Law and Lagos State University with a B.A in English Language.

”She believes that ARTS is one of the most powerful medium available for re-orientating the masses and achieving the needed change we desire to see in our society.

”Ms Kanu is the Programmes Coordinator and Administrative Head on (Human City Media Advocacy Initiative)- a Project sponsored by International Organizations in Rivers State, Nigeria,” the statement explained.

The event is open to the public and holds at the Nanet Suites from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It also features readings, Q and A Session, live music and a raffle-draw for books.

