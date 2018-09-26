Chimamanda Adichie announces return of creative writing workshop

Related News

Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has announced the return of her annual ‘Creative Writing Workshop’.

Ms. Adichie disclosed this during a press conference held in Lagos on Monday.

The workshop is sponsored by Trace Nigeria, and will run from November 20 to November 30.

She also noted that the workshop, which is currently in its 11th year, would afford her the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the writing community in Nigeria.

“The workshop would also serve as a platform for writers to learn from one another and from established writers.

Applications will be via email to purplehibiscus2018@gmail.com .The email subject should read ‘Workshop Application.’ The body of the email should contain the name, address, a few sentences about the author. The entries can either be a fiction or non-fiction writing sample between 200-1,000 words,” the Americanah author said.

She added that the workshop, formerly known as the Farafina Trust Creative Writing workshop, is now to be called the Purple Hibiscus Trust Writing Workshop.

Sam Onyemelukwe, Managing Director of Venator Partners/Trace Nigeria, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Chimamanda. She is an inspiration to youth in Africa and around the world; and through her art, she not only entertains: but challenges stereotypes and kindles conversations that would often otherwise not be had. This corresponds with Trace’s mission which is to engage and inspire urban and Afro-Caribbean youth through news, entertainment, arts, lifestyle and culture.”

Applications for the workshop will be open from September 24 to October 15. The final shortlisted applicants will be notified on November 20.

The organisers also added that accommodation would be provided for all accepted applicants in Lagos for the 10-day duration of the workshop

Over 200 participants have participated in the writing workshop and many them have gone on to become published writers and editors.

Adichie teaches the workshop alongside other established writers. Past co-teachers include Poet laureate of Scotland Jackie Kay, British-Malaysian writer Tash Aw, and American novelist Dave Eggers.

Attachments area