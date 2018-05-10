Dorcas online photography competition calls for entries

Related News

The organisers of Dorcas Online Photography Competition have begun accepting submissions from budding African female photographers on their website.

The contest is part of GTBank’s Art635 Gallery initiative aimed at promoting arts and supporting African artists.

The organisers say the online competition will give budding African female photographers, between the ages of 18 – 39 years, the opportunity to enhance their career in visual arts and photography.

Entries close on May 17 and will be assessed by a panel of judges. The top 25 finalists will be at a 6-day workshop (between May 28 and June 2).

Experts in the arts and photography industry will facilitate the workshop. The winner and the 1st runner up at the workshop will be rewarded with photography equipment.

The experts that will train the top 25 at the workshop are renowned documentary and journalism photographer, Bénédicte Kurzen, and celebrity photographer and philanthropist, TY Bello.

Others are video art and virtual reality artist; Jumoke Sanwo, founder of Camara-Studios; Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko; and founding member of Blackbox photography and the Nlele Institute, Uche Okpa-Iroha.